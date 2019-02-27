27/02/2019 07:09:02

Dassault Aviation : Agreement on the acquisition of the European MRO activities of the TAG Aviation Group by Dassault Aviation

 

Saint-Cloud, France, February 27st 2019 - Dassault Aviation and TAG Aviation announced the acquisition of the European maintenance activities of TAG Aviation Group by Dassault.

The integration of those activities will take place over the next few months, once all necessary authorizations have been received.

"The acquisition of the maintenance activities of TAG AVIATION, a major MRO provider, will allow Dassault Aviation to reinforce its European service center network. With TAG Maintenance Services, we intend to develop further a network of excellence and to support TAG different aircraft clients with the same commitment to service quality, while expanding the share of Falcon maintenance activities controlled by the Dassault Group", declared Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

"We have been working hard over the past twenty years to build up a high quality maintenance organization, specializing in the Dassault and Bombardier product lines", remarked Mr. Mansour Ojjeh, President of TAG Group, the majority shareholder of TAG Aviation. "During that time we have built a strong relationship with Dassault Aviation, based upon mutual trust and respect. Given the many challenges faced by independent MROs in the current industry environment, we are pleased to sell this segment of TAG Aviation to a respected OEM who values it's employees and shares TAG's high business standards".

*   *   *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

*   *   *

Contacts:

Corporate Communication                                       Investor Relations

Stéphane Fort                                                              Armelle Gary

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90                                           Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24

stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com                         armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communication                                            

Vadim Feldzer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13

vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

