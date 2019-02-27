Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand Gen Report celebrated the eighth annual Killer Content Award (KCA) winners at its annual B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale, Ariz. The KCAs — also known as the Finnys — were created to honor B2B companies that are forging a new path beyond the status quo and are making new discoveries in buyer engagement and content experiences.

This was one of the KCA’s most successful years to date. The 34 winners were honored across 15 categories during today’s special awards ceremony. The event was emceed by Tim Washer of Ridiculous Media who examined some of the common trends and approaches among the winners.

New to the KCAs this year was the B2B’s Choice Award , a category that prompted the B2B community to vote for their favorite campaign out of a selection of six finalists. Sigstr , an email marketing platform, took home the first-ever award during the ceremony.

“This year, we really wanted to get the B2B community more involved in the Killer Content Awards,” said Andrew Gaffney, president of G3 Communications and Editorial Director of Demand Gen Report. “The B2B’s Choice Award category was a great way for practitioners to not only get inspiration from their peers, but also give them kudos for creating cutting-edge content. Overall, the winners this year include an impressive and broad range of brands, industries and content formats that really represent what the B2B Marketing Exchange stands for.”

The complete list of winners includes:

Account-Based Marketing Campaign

Imprivata

Insight Enterprises

Digital Pi

Influencer Campaign

Bottomline Technologies

Oracle

Refinitiv

Interactive Content

Content4Demand

vAuto & The Mx Group

Packaged/Bundled Content

Uberflip

Bluecore

Aptos

Buyer-Focused Content

Zaius

Markem-Imaje

Google Cloud

Measurable ROI

ChannelAdvisor

NanoLumens

Multi-Touch Campaign

Adobe Creative Cloud & Patrick Faller

Mimeo

Epson Am

Nurture Campaign

QASymphony & ANNUITAS

Gordian

Customer Lifecycle Marketing

Cisco Systems

Sigstr

Social Amplification

The Dow Chemical Company, Olympic & Sports Solutions

SSDM & Bosch

Video Content

LucidChart

NBC News Brand Studio

Sales Enablement Campaign

Elsevier

Veeam & Yeager Marketing

Short-Form Content

Conductor

RAIN Group

Design Concept/Theme

PathFactory

Zekelman Industries & The Mx Group

Cause Marketing

JDA Software

Those interested in learning more can view the complete 2019 Killer Content Awards Report .

About The 2019 B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. The event includes six targeted educational tracks: the popular Content2Conversion Conference; the Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Digital Strategy; and Channel Marketing. This year’s conference took place February 25-27, 2019 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

