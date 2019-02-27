27/02/2019 15:30:00

Director Danny Phillips To Retire

DERIDDER, La., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF) a specialty provider of hazardous workers’ compensation insurance, today announced that Danny Phillips will retire from AMERISAFE’s Board of Directors following the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 14, 2019.

Mr. Phillips has served as a director of the Company since 2007. He is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of PAX, LLC, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His experience as the founder and chief executive officer of a company that typifies many of the Company’s insurance clients provided a unique perspective on leadership and issues affecting the Company and its clients. Mr. Phillips has served on the Compensation Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Risk Committee during his tenure as a director.

Jared Morris, the Company’s Chairman, said “Danny and I have served on the board together since 2007. As a business owner, his experience and perspective has been an invaluable resource to the Company. The Board wants to thank Danny for his years of service to AMERISAFE.”

Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said “On behalf of our employees, I also want to thank Danny for his years of service to the Company.  Danny provided a unique insight from his experience as an employer in a hazardous industry.  We are grateful for his vision and his support in AMERISAFE’s success.” 

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO

AMERISAFE

337.463.9052

amerisafe logo.png

Related content
12 Feb - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
16 Jan - 
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
06 Nov - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Bruker, Kite Re..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:30 AMSF
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
12 Feb ARDX
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Park Hotels & Resorts, Planet Fitness, Aevi Genomic Medicine, Ardelyx, AMERISAFE, and inTest — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
16 Jan AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
06 Nov BRKR
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Bruker, Kite Realty Group Trust, LifePoint Health, Aptiv, AMERISAFE, and NCR — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
24 Oct AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
15 Oct NEE
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Meritor, Fred's, Arena Pharmaceuticals, AMERISAFE, Accelerate Diagnostics, and NextEra Energy — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
20 Sep AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
22 Aug AMSF
AMERISAFE to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference
09 Aug PZZA
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind AMERISAFE, SM Energy, Papa John's International, CNX Resources, Public Service Enterprise Group, and Chimera Investment — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
01 Aug AMSF
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Related stock quotes

Amerisafe Inc 61.87 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

15:47
New E-Book Explains How to Maximize Ergonomics Initiatives by Speaking the Language of Business
15:45
Endgame Leads the Pack in Real-Time Alert Generation Across the Kill Chain in MITRE ATT&CK™ Evaluation Guide by Independent Research Firm
15:34
Net Asset Value(s)
15:31
#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19
15:30
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
15:23
Enel Green Power North America Starts Construction of the Largest Solar Plant in Texas
15:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.
15:22
Cold off the press! Culinary Depot Unveils Revolutionary Commercial Sabbath Fridge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 16:05:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-27 17:05:14 - 2019-02-27 16:05:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY