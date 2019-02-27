27/02/2019 00:52:51

Element Fleet Management Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: March 6, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its fourth quarter and year end 2018 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on March 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on March 6, 2019 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.elementfleet.com.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20190306.html
  

Telephone:

North America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560
 International: 1-604-638-5345
 Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through April 6, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 2982.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier customer base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Michael Barrett                                                             

Vice President, Investor Relations                                 

(416) 646-5698

mbarrett@elementcorp.com

Element Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
13
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
20 Feb
FING-B
Ligner en ny pump and dump. Markedsværdi er nu svimlende 6,5 mia skr. Omsætning 2018 var ca. 1,5 mia..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
2
Ratification of Stock Option Grant
3
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2018 in NOK
4
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
5
Cybercriminals earning over $3B annually exploiting social platforms

Latest news

01:25
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Units
01:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EVER Investors to Contact the Firm
01:18
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) and Encourages AVEO Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and Encourages CAG Investors to Contact the Firm
00:52
Element Fleet Management Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
00:30
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)
00:15
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Litigation
00:13
Ultragenyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 02:12:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-27 03:12:30 - 2019-02-27 02:12:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY