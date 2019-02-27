27/02/2019 15:23:56

Enel Green Power North America Starts Construction of the Largest Solar Plant in Texas

  • The 497 MW1 Roadrunner solar project, which will be built in two phases, will also be the largest solar plant in Enel’s US portfolio and is expected to generate around 1.2 TWh annually

  • The first 252 MW1 of Roadrunner are expected to be up and running by the end of 2019, while the remaining 245 MW1 are set to be completed by the end of 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enel Green Power North America, Inc., the Enel Group’s US renewable subsidiary, started construction of the 497 MW1 Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas. Once completed, Roadrunner is set to be the largest solar facility in Enel’s US portfolio and the largest solar project in the state of Texas. This is the company’s second project to begin construction in Texas in 2019, following the 450 MW High Lonesome wind project in January.

“This plant is the latest major milestone for Enel’s operations in the US renewable market, where we have already started construction of projects for almost 1 GW this year,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America. “The US market is rich with opportunities for growth and has an increasing appetite for sustainable electricity. Projects like Roadrunner are indicative of our ability to capitalise on this trend, while boosting the diversity of the business both in geography and technology.”

Roadrunner is expected to enter into operation in two phases. The first phase, comprised of around 252 MW1 is expected to be complete by the end of 2019, while the remaining 245 MW1 of capacity is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020. Once fully operational, the solar plant will be able to generate approximately 1.2 TWh annually, while avoiding the emission of over 800,000 million tons of CO2 per year.

In Texas, Enel Green Power North America currently operates the 63 MW Snyder wind farm, located in Scurry County and is currently constructing the 450 MW High Lonesome wind project, a portion of which is also located in Upton County, Texas.

Enel Green Power North America, part of the Enel Group’s global renewable energy business line Enel Green Power, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. The company is currently the largest wind operator in Kansas and Oklahoma.

___________________

1 DC capacity.

Media Relations

                                                                                                                                                             

T +1 978 513 3433

M +1 978 965 0062

krista.barnaby@enel.com

enelgreenpower.com

enellogo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
25 Feb
SFG
Santa Fe har brudt deres låneaftaler, udsat deres regnskab, fået alle større aktionærer op i det rød..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Latest news

15:47
New E-Book Explains How to Maximize Ergonomics Initiatives by Speaking the Language of Business
15:45
Endgame Leads the Pack in Real-Time Alert Generation Across the Kill Chain in MITRE ATT&CK™ Evaluation Guide by Independent Research Firm
15:43
CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary LBC Bioscience Sell Out at Fountain Hills Great Fair
15:34
Net Asset Value(s)
15:31
#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19
15:30
Director Danny Phillips To Retire
15:23
Enel Green Power North America Starts Construction of the Largest Solar Plant in Texas
15:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.
15:22
Cold off the press! Culinary Depot Unveils Revolutionary Commercial Sabbath Fridge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 16:05:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-27 17:05:02 - 2019-02-27 16:05:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY