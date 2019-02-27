Enel Green Power North America Starts Construction of the Largest Solar Plant in Texas

The 497 MW 1 Roadrunner solar project, which will be built in two phases, will also be the largest solar plant in Enel’s US portfolio and is expected to generate around 1.2 TWh annually

The first 252 MW1 of Roadrunner are expected to be up and running by the end of 2019, while the remaining 245 MW1 are set to be completed by the end of 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enel Green Power North America, Inc., the Enel Group’s US renewable subsidiary, started construction of the 497 MW1 Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas. Once completed, Roadrunner is set to be the largest solar facility in Enel’s US portfolio and the largest solar project in the state of Texas. This is the company’s second project to begin construction in Texas in 2019, following the 450 MW High Lonesome wind project in January.

“This plant is the latest major milestone for Enel’s operations in the US renewable market, where we have already started construction of projects for almost 1 GW this year,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America. “The US market is rich with opportunities for growth and has an increasing appetite for sustainable electricity. Projects like Roadrunner are indicative of our ability to capitalise on this trend, while boosting the diversity of the business both in geography and technology.”

Roadrunner is expected to enter into operation in two phases. The first phase, comprised of around 252 MW1 is expected to be complete by the end of 2019, while the remaining 245 MW1 of capacity is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020. Once fully operational, the solar plant will be able to generate approximately 1.2 TWh annually, while avoiding the emission of over 800,000 million tons of CO 2 per year.

In Texas, Enel Green Power North America currently operates the 63 MW Snyder wind farm, located in Scurry County and is currently constructing the 450 MW High Lonesome wind project, a portion of which is also located in Upton County, Texas.

Enel Green Power North America, part of the Enel Group’s global renewable energy business line Enel Green Power, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. The company is currently the largest wind operator in Kansas and Oklahoma.

1 DC capacity.

