Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Record Earnings

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces another year of record earnings with net income of $2,009 and $10,114 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

YTD net income increased by 16.57%

YTD adjusted net income from operations increased by 22.00%

10.88% increase in earnings per share over 2017

12.50% total return to shareholders in 2018

YTD return on average assets of 1.20%

Total loans increased by 14.82%

Total deposits increased 13.31%

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO said, “I am extremely proud of our team and their ability to consistently execute our community focused growth strategies. This was another record year for Fentura and I am excited to continue this momentum into 2019.”

Total Shareholder Return

12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Closing Stock Price $ 21.00 $ 21.15 $ 21.10 $ 19.75 $ 18.88 QTD Cash Dividends Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 FETM QTD Total Return to Shareholders (Annualized) 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Increase (Decrease) in Price (2.84 )% 0.95 % 27.34 % 18.43 % 9.32 % Cash Dividends 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.08 % Total Return (1.70 )% 2.09 % 28.56 % 19.70 % 10.41 % 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/16 12/31/15 12/31/14 Closing Stock Price $ 21.00 $ 18.88 $ 16.00 $ 13.86 $ 9.90 YTD Cash Dividends Per Share $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 FETM Annual Total Return to Shareholders 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/16 12/31/15 12/31/14 Increase (Decrease) in Price 11.23 % 18.00 % 15.44 % 40.00 % 42.04 % Cash Dividends 1.27 % 1.25 % 2.89 % 1.21 % 1.29 % Total Return 12.50 % 19.25 % 18.33 % 41.21 % 43.33 %

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 9,132 $ 8,768 $ 8,433 $ 8,038 $ 8,524 Investments 799 543 296 341 341 Total interest and dividend income 9,931 9,311 8,729 8,379 8,865 Total interest expense 1,926 1,638 1,232 1,031 939 Net interest income 8,005 7,673 7,497 7,348 7,926 Provision for loan losses 290 191 301 275 348 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 7,715 7,482 7,196 7,073 7,578 Total noninterest income 1,703 2,760 2,013 1,801 2,220 Total noninterest expenses 6,907 6,075 6,049 6,279 7,400 Income before federal income taxes 2,511 4,167 3,160 2,595 2,398 Federal income taxes 502 654 642 521 236 Net income $ 2,009 $ 3,513 $ 2,518 $ 2,074 $ 2,162 Quarter to Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Based on GAAP net income Average Total Assets $ 917,242 $ 866,253 $ 805,794 $ 789,391 $ 779,000 Average Earning Assets $ 864,581 $ 813,867 $ 757,481 $ 737,712 $ 693,951 Average Int. Bearing Liabilities $ 592,878 $ 565,908 $ 514,012 $ 505,174 $ 457,937 Average Total Equity $ 80,781 $ 65,541 $ 62,333 $ 60,107 $ 60,034 Average Tangible Equity $ 72,742 $ 57,419 $ 54,254 $ 51,962 $ 52,001 Return on Average Assets 0.88 % 1.62 % 1.25 % 1.05 % 1.11 % Return on Average Equity 9.95 % 21.44 % 16.16 % 13.80 % 14.41 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 11.05 % 24.47 % 18.56 % 15.97 % 16.63 % Efficiency Ratio 71.15 % 58.23 % 63.61 % 68.63 % 72.94 % Earnings Per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.96 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Yield on Earning Assets 4.60 % 4.58 % 4.62 % 4.55 % 5.13 % Rate on Int. Bearing Liabilities 1.30 % 1.16 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Net Interest Margin to Earning Assets 3.71 % 3.78 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 4.59 %

Quarter to Date 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 GAAP net income $ 2,009 $ 3,513 $ 2,518 $ 2,074 $ 2,162 Provision for loan losses (net of tax) 229 151 238 217 229 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (168 ) (116 ) (255 ) (250 ) (676 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 107 107 107 107 105 Acquisition related expenses — — — — 296 Accretion on acquired OREO — — — — — Amortization on acquired time deposits 9 9 9 9 10 Amortization on purchased MSRs 6 6 6 6 8 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (46 ) 6 (133 ) (128 ) (257 ) One-time and other items (net of tax) Net gain from BOLI death benefit — (933 ) — — — Re-valuation of net deferred tax liabilities — — — — (489 ) Net gain from note receivable — — — — — Impact of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (394 ) (405 ) (397 ) (323 ) — Total one-time and other items (net of tax) (394 ) (1,338 ) (397 ) (323 ) (489 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 1,798 $ 2,332 $ 2,226 $ 1,840 $ 1,645 GAAP net interest income $ 8,005 $ 7,673 $ 7,497 $ 7,348 $ 7,926 Accretion on purchased loans (211 ) (147 ) (323 ) (317 ) (1,021 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 11 12 11 12 15 Adjusted net interest income $ 7,805 $ 7,538 $ 7,185 $ 7,043 $ 6,920 Based on adjusted net income from operations Return on Average Assets 0.78 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 0.93 % 0.84 % Return on Average Equity 8.90 % 14.23 % 14.28 % 12.24 % 10.96 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 9.89 % 16.25 % 16.41 % 14.16 % 12.65 % Efficiency Ratio 71.15 % 63.37 % 64.24 % 69.41 % 74.22 % Earnings Per Share 0.41 0.64 0.61 0.51 0.45 Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on Earning Assets 4.50 % 4.51 % 4.45 % 4.38 % 4.54 % Rate on Int. Bearing Liabilities 1.31 % 1.17 % 0.97 % 0.83 % 0.83 % Net Interest Margin to Earning Assets 3.62 % 3.71 % 3.80 % 3.83 % 4.01 %

Year to Date December 31 Variance 2018 2017 $ % Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 34,371 $ 28,765 $ 5,606 19.49 % Investments 1,979 1,346 633 47.03 % Total interest and dividend income 36,350 30,111 6,239 20.72 % Total interest expense 5,827 3,120 2,707 86.76 % Net interest income 30,523 26,991 3,532 13.09 % Provision for loan losses 1,057 609 448 73.56 % Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 29,466 26,382 3,084 11.69 % Total noninterest income 8,277 8,988 (711 ) (7.91 )% Total noninterest expenses 25,310 23,818 1,492 6.26 % Income before federal income taxes 12,433 11,552 881 7.63 % Federal income taxes 2,319 2,876 (557 ) (19.37 )% Net income $ 10,114 $ 8,676 $ 1,438 16.57 % Year to Date December 31 Variance 2018 2017 $ % Based on GAAP net income Average Total Assets $ 844,551 $ 730,974 $ 113,577 15.54 % Average Earning Assets $ 793,411 $ 698,753 $ 94,658 13.55 % Average Int. Bearing Liabilities $ 544,344 $ 485,522 $ 58,822 12.12 % Average Total Equity $ 67,192 $ 56,429 $ 10,763 19.07 % Average Tangible Equity $ 59,096 $ 48,282 $ 10,814 22.40 % Return on Average Assets 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.01 % Return on Average Equity 15.05 % 15.38 % (0.32 )% Return on Tangible Equity 17.11 % 17.97 % (0.85 )% Efficiency Ratio 65.23 % 66.20 % (0.97 )% Earnings Per Share $ 2.65 $ 2.39 $ 0.26 10.88 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.59 % 4.33 % 0.26 % Rate on Int. Bearing Liabilities 1.07 % 0.64 % 0.43 % Net Interest Margin to Earning Assets 3.86 % 3.88 % (0.02 )%

Year to Date December 31 Variance 2018 2017 $ % GAAP net income $ 10,114 $ 8,676 $ 1,438 16.57 % Provision for loan losses (net of tax) 835 402 433 107.71 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (788 ) (1,203 ) 415 (34.50 )% Amortization of core deposit intangible 428 417 11 2.64 % Acquisition related expenses — 296 (296 ) (100.00 )% Accretion on acquired OREO — (53 ) 53 (100.00 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 36 38 (2 ) (5.26 )% Amortization on purchased MSRs 24 30 (6 ) (20.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (300 ) (475 ) 175 (36.84 )% One-time and other items (net of tax) Net gain from BOLI death benefit (933 ) (1,155 ) 222 (19.22 )% Re-valuation of net deferred tax liabilities — (489 ) 489 (100.00 )% Net gain from note receivable — (172 ) 172 (100.00 )% Impact of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (1,436 ) — (1,436 ) N/M Total one-time and other items (net of tax) (2,369 ) (1,816 ) (553 ) 30.45 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 8,280 $ 6,787 $ 1,493 22.00 % GAAP net interest income $ 30,523 $ 26,991 $ 3,532 13.09 % Accretion on purchased loans (998 ) (1,822 ) 824 (45.23 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 46 58 (12 ) (20.69 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 29,571 $ 25,227 $ 4,344 17.22 % Based on adjusted net income from operations Return on Average Assets 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.05 % Return on Average Equity 12.32 % 12.03 % 0.30 % Return on Tangible Equity 14.01 % 14.06 % (0.05 )% Efficiency Ratio 67.04 % 66.20 % 0.84 % Earnings Per Share $ 2.17 $ 1.87 $ 0.30 16.04 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on Earning Assets 4.46 % 4.07 % 0.40 % Rate on Int. Bearing Liabilities 1.08 % 0.65 % 0.42 % Net Interest Margin to Earning Assets 3.74 % 3.63 % 0.11 %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of the provision for loan losses, acquisition related items, and one-time and other items have been isolated.

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been able to generate strong net income and adjusted net income from operations. While a portion of the increase in net income was driven by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced the Corporation’s Federal income tax rate from 34% to 21%, adjusted net income from operations, which excludes the impact of the reduction in tax rates, increased by 22.00% while adjusted earnings per share increased by 16.04%.

The Corporation has also been successful at consistently increasing adjusted net interest income. This increase continues to be primarily driven through increases in loans while maintaining relatively strong interest margins. As the Corporation expects to grow its loan portfolio through 2019, net interest income is expected to continue to increase. While net interest income is expected to continue to increase, net interest margin to earning assets is expected to decrease as the rates paid on interest bearing liabilities are expected to increase faster than those earned on interest earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 259 $ 273 $ 253 $ 259 $ 307 ATM and debit card income 397 386 388 354 373 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 162 277 187 215 333 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — 368 150 — Trust and investment services 372 444 392 383 330 Other income and fees 513 1,380 425 440 877 Total noninterest income $ 1,703 $ 2,760 $ 2,013 $ 1,801 $ 2,220

Year to Date December 31 Variance 2018 2017 $ % Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,044 $ 1,217 $ (173 ) (14.22 )% ATM and debit card income 1,525 1,474 51 3.46 % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans 841 1,231 (390 ) (31.68 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 518 — 518 N/M Trust and investment services 1,591 1,424 167 11.73 % Other income and fees 2,758 3,642 (884 ) (24.27 )% Total noninterest income $ 8,277 $ 8,988 $ (711 ) (7.91 )%

As shown in the preceding tables, the Corporation has experienced a decline in year to date noninterest income. The declines in service charges on deposit accounts are a result of declines in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. The declines in other income and fees was primarily the result of the net gain from BOLI death benefit being less in 2018 than 2017. The remainder of the decline in other income and fees is spread across a variety of accounts. Partially offsetting these declines were increases in ATM and debit card income, net gain on sales of loans, and trust and investment services. Total noninterest income is expected to increase modestly through 2019.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Compensation $ 3,429 $ 3,359 $ 3,316 $ 3,317 $ 3,689 Professional services 1,030 545 531 649 1,014 Furniture and equipment 508 486 441 463 372 Occupancy 416 379 417 427 379 Loan and collection 134 135 139 129 202 Advertising and promotional 198 177 219 124 166 Telephone and communication 107 106 105 95 109 Acquisition related — — — — 449 Other general and administrative 1,085 888 881 1,075 1,020 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,907 $ 6,075 $ 6,049 $ 6,279 $ 7,400

Year to Date December 31 Variance 2018 2017 $ % Compensation $ 13,421 $ 12,437 $ 984 7.91 % Professional services 2,755 2,533 222 8.76 % Furniture and equipment 1,898 1,706 192 11.25 % Occupancy 1,639 1,569 70 4.46 % Loan and collection 537 548 (11 ) (2.01 )% Advertising and promotional 718 598 120 20.07 % Telephone and communication 413 433 (20 ) (4.62 )% Acquisition related — 646 (646 ) (100.00 )% Other general and administrative 3,929 3,348 581 17.35 % Total noninterest expenses $ 25,310 $ 23,818 $ 1,492 6.26 %

Total noninterest expenses have increased during 2018 primarily as a result of the increase in size and complexity of the Corporation. The Corporation anticipates total noninterest expenses to increase modestly in 2019.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,412 $ 63,469 $ 44,280 $ 15,154 $ 15,928 Total securities 94,721 79,531 49,110 49,608 55,323 Loans held for sale 903 2,021 4,936 4,980 2,067 Gross loans 772,227 728,302 707,364 686,140 672,530 Less allowance for loan losses 4,488 4,146 4,033 3,725 3,603 Net loans 767,739 724,156 703,331 682,415 668,927 All other assets 39,675 40,724 39,802 37,786 39,198 Total assets $ 926,450 $ 909,901 $ 841,459 $ 789,943 $ 781,443 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 763,124 $ 766,587 $ 702,035 $ 683,775 $ 673,505 Total borrowed funds 69,000 74,000 74,000 44,600 46,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,810 2,974 2,346 947 2,491 Total liabilities 836,934 843,561 778,381 729,322 721,996 Total shareholders' equity 89,516 66,340 63,078 60,621 59,447 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 926,450 $ 909,901 $ 841,459 $ 789,943 $ 781,443 Selected Ratios Net loans to total deposits 100.60 % 94.46 % 100.18 % 99.80 % 99.32 % ALLL to gross loans 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.54 % Book value per share $ 19.31 $ 18.20 $ 17.33 $ 16.68 $ 16.35 Tangible book value per share $ 18.32 $ 16.91 $ 16.00 $ 15.31 $ 14.95 Total capital to risk weighted assets* 12.76 % 10.80 % 10.70 % 10.61 % 10.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets* 12.15 % 10.22 % 10.11 % 10.06 % 9.91 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets* 12.15 % 10.22 % 10.11 % 10.06 % 9.91 % Tier 1 capital to average assets* 9.90 % 8.48 % 8.70 % 8.65 % 8.57 % *The State Bank

12/31/2018 vs 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 vs 12/31/2017 $ Variance % Variance $ Variance % Variance ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ (40,057 ) (63.11 )% $ 7,484 46.99 % Total securities 15,190 19.10 % 39,398 71.21 % Loans held for sale (1,118 ) (55.32 )% (1,164 ) (56.31 )% Gross loans 43,925 6.03 % 99,697 14.82 % Less allowance for loan losses 342 8.25 % 885 24.56 % Net loans 43,583 6.02 % 98,812 14.77 % All other assets (1,049 ) (2.58 )% 477 1.22 % Total assets $ 16,549 1.82 % $ 145,007 18.56 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ (3,463 ) (0.45 )% $ 89,619 13.31 % Total borrowed funds (5,000 ) (6.76 )% 23,000 50.00 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 1,836 61.74 % 2,319 93.10 % Total liabilities (6,627 ) (0.79 )% 114,938 15.92 % Total shareholders' equity 23,176 34.94 % 30,069 50.58 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,549 1.82 % $ 145,007 18.56 % Selected Ratios Net loans to total deposits 6.14 % 1.28 % ALLL to gross loans 0.01 % 0.04 % Book value per share $ 1.11 6.10 % $ 2.96 18.10 % Tangible book value per share $ 1.41 8.34 % $ 3.37 22.54 % Total capital to risk weighted assets* 1.96 % 2.30 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets* 1.93 % 2.24 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets* 1.93 % 2.24 % Tier 1 capital to average assets* 1.42 % 1.34 % *The State Bank

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Commercial $ 56,583 $ 48,594 $ 49,776 $ 47,812 $ 51,278 Commercial real estate 369,043 351,739 344,658 343,265 330,309 Residential real estate 293,271 274,035 257,776 237,677 234,047 Home equity 43,597 41,136 41,736 42,879 44,602 Installment 9,733 12,798 13,418 14,507 12,294 Total Loans $ 772,227 $ 728,302 $ 707,364 $ 686,140 $ 672,530 12/31/2018 vs 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 vs 12/31/2017 $ Variance % Variance $ Variance % Variance Commercial $ 7,989 16.44 % $ 5,305 10.35 % Commercial real estate 17,304 4.92 % 38,734 11.73 % Residential real estate 19,236 7.02 % 59,224 25.30 % Home equity 2,461 5.98 % (1,005 ) (2.25 )% Installment (3,065 ) (23.95 )% (2,561 ) (20.83 )% Total Loans $ 43,925 6.03 % $ 99,697 14.82 %

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Demand $ 233,954 $ 235,208 $ 236,899 $ 224,486 $ 216,607 Savings 223,728 221,028 218,512 227,987 224,558 Money market demand 61,369 60,836 53,654 59,370 67,387 NOW 10,234 8,952 6,346 2,984 2,253 Time Deposits 233,839 240,563 186,624 168,948 162,700 Total deposits $ 763,124 $ 766,587 $ 702,035 $ 683,775 $ 673,505 12/31/18 vs 9/30/18 12/31/18 vs 12/31/17 $ Variance % Variance $ Variance % Variance Demand $ (1,254 ) (0.53 )% $ 17,347 8.01 % Savings 2,700 1.22 % (830 ) (0.37 )% Money market demand 533 0.88 % (6,018 ) (8.93 )% NOW 1,282 14.32 % 7,981 354.24 % Time Deposits (6,724 ) (2.80 )% 71,139 43.72 % Total deposits $ (3,463 ) (0.45 )% $ 89,619 13.31 %

Total deposits decreased slightly from September 30, 2018, but increased by $89,619 since December 31, 2017. The increase in time deposits year over year was the direct result of an initiative to enhance our municipal deposits in local markets. This strategy, as well as several other deposit growth initiatives, are expected to continue to help provide organic funding to meet loan demand in 2019.

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 4-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #41 by S&P Global in terms of 2017 performance for banks under $1 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain “Your Financial Partner for Life.” More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice President & CEO Fentura Financial, Inc. 810.714.3902 ronj@thestatebank.com Aaron D. Wirsing Chief Financial Officer Fentura Financial, Inc. 810.714.3925 aaronw@thestatebank.com