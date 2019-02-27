“Flat out Better” and called “Best in Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook is Now Up for Grabs in a New Social Media Campaign

Universal-PR Promotes the SECTOR 5 E3 CHROMEBOOK “Best in Class” WEEKLY GIVEAWAY Universal PR suggests to Just follow Sector 5 at Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter #sectorfiveinc @sectorfiveinc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV) a fast-growing OEM provider of computers, computer equipment, and services with rapid 100W wireless charging solutions with patent pending retro-fitting affordable hardware upgrade continues to make waves with its new “Best-in-Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook, beating the competition in build quality, customer satisfaction, warranty coverage, and price. To share the news, Sector 5 is launching a multifaceted advertising and marketing campaign targeted to build brand affinity and drive sales. Kicking-off the new campaign, Sector 5 is recruiting loyal fans to promote the brand, rewarding them with a chance to win a coveted Sector 5 E3 Chromebook.

Every week in 2019, visitors to Sector 5’s website at www.Sector-Five.com will be presented with an offer to enter their social media contest. The challenges and rules will change from week to week, but users can earn entries for actions as simple as subscribing to Sector 5’s YouTube channel, tagging friends on Sector 5’s Instagram posts, or submitting photos and stories of how winning a brand-new Sector 5 E3 Chromebook would change their life. Some weeks may have more winners, as Sector 5 continues to get the word about their powerful, low cost, “Best in Class” Chromebook, and other fine products.

Sector 5 will be utilizing Gleam.io to track and engage users. Gleam has a huge range of action combinations, integrations and widget features that will help build a wide variety of campaigns for Sector 5.

https://youtube.com/sectorfiveinc

https://facebook.com/sectorfiveinc

https://Instagram.com/sectorfiveinc

https://Twitter.com/sectorfiveinc

Erick Kuvshinikov CEO of Sector 5, Inc has said, “Each week, Sector 5 new giveaway starts over. We want everyone to get excited about our products. Our goal is that these giveaways bring in all types of individuals and helps engage the public on new innovative solutions. We feel that this giveaway will help increase the quality of our best Chromebook to date. We have chosen to use Gleam to assist us in producing a randomized winner while making sure that everyone that follows us and follows the contest rules is entered to win.”

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

Media relations

Mr. Lee

team@universal-pr.com About: Universal PR: UPR IS A LEADING COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING AGENCY and for further information at www.universal-pr.com

E-mail: contact@sector-five.com

Phone: (571) 348-1005

Facsimile: (703) 552-2000

Website: www.sector-five.com

A video accompanying this release is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc4f209-e667-45aa-a4af-d263795eb62a