27/02/2019 11:00:00

Fraser Institute’s annual global survey of mining companies coming Thursday, Feb. 28

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Feb. 28, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Survey of Mining Companies.

This year’s survey ranks 83 jurisdictions worldwide—including U.S. states and Canadian provinces—on their attractiveness to investors based on responses from mining executives from around the world.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The complete survey will also be available as a free PDF download at www.fraserinstitute.org.

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

FI_LOGO_sized.JPG

