Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine’s List of Top Loan Originators in America

Chicago, Ill., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 25, 2019 -- For the seventh consecutive year, Guaranteed Rate has the most loan originators of any lender on Mortgage Executive Magazine’s annual list of the “Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America,” including the number one originator.

Guaranteed Rate led the way with 36 originators ranking within Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 200, including three of the top five. Shant Banosian of Boston, Mass., was named the nation’s 2018 Top Originator by funding $536 Million in total loan volume.

“We are blown away by this news and so grateful to work with the absolute best of the best in this business,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication that these top originators and their teams put into serving our customers every day.”

In addition, the industry publication also released its annual list of the nation’s Top 1% of mortgage loan originators by production volume this week. Guaranteed Rate had 175 originators ranked on this list, also more than any other bank or mortgage company.

Guaranteed Rate loan originators listed in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 200 for 2018:

1 Shant Banosian

4 Andrew Marquis

5 Ben Cohen

7 Risha Kilaru

35 Sam Sharp

38 Joseph Smith

43 John Noldan

44 Dan Gjeldum

53 Ryan Mecum

56 Bruce Salik

57 Adam Slack

65 Roger Brasil

70 Allyson Kreycik

74 Dianne Crosby

79 Jonathan Lamkin

84 Ron Erdmann

87 Nicole Santizo

92 Julee Felsman

99 Michael Murgatroy

127 Rob Clark

128 Lance Ray

132 Drew Boland

135 Mike Sanchez

140 Tom Lavallee

150 Jennifer Martinez

157 Mike Nielsen

159 Drew Stacey

165 Paul Zgalich

168 Dan Rogers

170 JD Cortese

173 Hani Ali

175 Michele Stanisch

176 Robert Wishnick

177 Christina Trethewey

178 Amber Arwine

198 Eric Bryce

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

For more information, visit: JoinGRnow.com.

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

