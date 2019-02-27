Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine’s List of Top Loan Originators in America

Chicago, Ill., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 25, 2019 -- For the seventh consecutive year, Guaranteed Rate has the most loan originators of any lender on Mortgage Executive Magazine’s annual list of the “Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America,” including the number one originator.
Guaranteed Rate led the way with 36 originators ranking within Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 200, including three of the top five. Shant Banosian of Boston, Mass., was named the nation’s 2018 Top Originator by funding $536 Million in total loan volume.
“We are blown away by this news and so grateful to work with the absolute best of the best in this business,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication that these top originators and their teams put into serving our customers every day.”
In addition, the industry publication also released its annual list of the nation’s Top 1% of mortgage loan originators by production volume this week. Guaranteed Rate had 175 originators ranked on this list, also more than any other bank or mortgage company.
Guaranteed Rate loan originators listed in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 200 for 2018:
1 Shant Banosian
4 Andrew Marquis
5 Ben Cohen
7 Risha Kilaru
35 Sam Sharp
38 Joseph Smith
43 John Noldan
44 Dan Gjeldum
53 Ryan Mecum
56 Bruce Salik
57 Adam Slack
65 Roger Brasil
70 Allyson Kreycik
74 Dianne Crosby
79 Jonathan Lamkin
84 Ron Erdmann
87 Nicole Santizo
92 Julee Felsman
99 Michael Murgatroy
127 Rob Clark
128 Lance Ray
132 Drew Boland
135 Mike Sanchez
140 Tom Lavallee
150 Jennifer Martinez
157 Mike Nielsen
159 Drew Stacey
165 Paul Zgalich
168 Dan Rogers
170 JD Cortese
173 Hani Ali
175 Michele Stanisch
176 Robert Wishnick
177 Christina Trethewey
178 Amber Arwine
198 Eric Bryce
Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.
For more information, visit: JoinGRnow.com.
About Guaranteed Rate Companies
Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.
Jennifer Zeidler
Guaranteed Rate
312-379-3521
jennifer.zeidler@rate.com