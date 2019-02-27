27/02/2019 14:00:00

IgnitionOne Introduces Industry-First Creative Capabilities for the Market-leading Customer Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne, a global marketing technology and services leader, today announced the latest innovation offered within its Customer Intelligence Platform: predictive analysis on ad creative. This industry-first capability further empowers marketers with data-driven decisions, allowing them to define the success of a campaign before results are gathered.

This new capability leverages artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques to predict the performance of creatives in real-time, providing stronger insights to make more effective decisions. Once a given creative is uploaded into the IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP), marketers can predict how that creative will perform amongst target customers, before it is even deployed. This predictive capability utilizes visual recognition algorithms that learn from impressions tracked across the IgnitionOne network. The tool is now available to IgnitionOne’s 300+ clients and partners to utilize within the CIP.

“This new capability utilizes the latest deep learning techniques implemented within our Customer Intelligence Platform,” said Danny Portman, PhD, Director, Data Science at IgnitionOne. “It is our most advanced application of data science to marketing and advertising to date. We are putting the control back in the marketer’s hands, alleviating the need to test creatives on actual customers.”

Through a data science model, enterprise marketers can gauge the probability of various marketing responses to predict future performance. Since launching its Customer Intelligence capabilities last year, IgnitionOne has continued to refine its offering by focusing on creating a holistic data model for marketers, equipped with insights and analytics.

“It's like a crystal ball for marketers. With this feature, you can evaluate performance before an ad even runs,” said Christopher Hansen, COO at IgnitionOne. “This feature is the first of its kind -- and truly changes the game for our entire industry. Not only does this remove the guesswork from marketing and advertising, but it simplifies the creative process and cuts back on wasted ad budget.”

For more about IgnitionOne’s full product suite, visit https://www.ignitionone.com/.

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform empowers marketers to find and engage their most valuable customers across channels using a data-driven approach. By focusing on cross-channel scoring and robust personalization, IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement to maximize overall results. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands, including General Motors, CenturyLink, La Quinta and Acer, as well as advertising agencies such as 360i, GroupM and Zenith Media.

For more information, please visit https://www.ignitionone.com or follow the company on Twitter @ignitionone.

Media Contact

Kite Hill PR, Rachel Jermansky

rachel@kitehillpr.com 

IgnitionOne-standard-logo-2048.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
25 Feb
SFG
Santa Fe har brudt deres låneaftaler, udsat deres regnskab, fået alle større aktionærer op i det rød..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
5
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars

Latest news

14:12
Business.com Expands Management Team with Proven Leaders to Address Rapid Growth
14:09
Veritas Farms, Inc. (VFRM) Enters Exclusive Agreement with Affiliate of the Nations Largest Home Respiratory & Sleep Diagnostics Provider to Provide Custom Formulation and Manufacturing
14:00
IgnitionOne Introduces Industry-First Creative Capabilities for the Market-leading Customer Intelligence Platform
14:00
Joshin Brings First-of-its-Kind Disability Care Booking App to Twin Cities
14:00
Jobcase Closes $100 Million Growth Equity Round Led by Providence Strategic Growth
14:00
Alhamrani Universal & ShoCard Develop Biometric ATM For Saudi Arabian Market
13:59
Golar LNG Partners L.P. preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2018 results
13:56
#MWC19: South African operator rain and Nokia launch country's first 5G network to support early rollout of 5G services
13:55
Huawei Release WTTx Wireless Fiber Four Use Cases

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 14:30:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-27 15:30:39 - 2019-02-27 14:30:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY