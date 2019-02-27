IgnitionOne Introduces Industry-First Creative Capabilities for the Market-leading Customer Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader, today announced the latest innovation offered within its Customer Intelligence Platform: predictive analysis on ad creative. This industry-first capability further empowers marketers with data-driven decisions, allowing them to define the success of a campaign before results are gathered.

This new capability leverages artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques to predict the performance of creatives in real-time, providing stronger insights to make more effective decisions. Once a given creative is uploaded into the IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP), marketers can predict how that creative will perform amongst target customers, before it is even deployed. This predictive capability utilizes visual recognition algorithms that learn from impressions tracked across the IgnitionOne network. The tool is now available to IgnitionOne’s 300+ clients and partners to utilize within the CIP.

“This new capability utilizes the latest deep learning techniques implemented within our Customer Intelligence Platform,” said Danny Portman, PhD, Director, Data Science at IgnitionOne. “It is our most advanced application of data science to marketing and advertising to date. We are putting the control back in the marketer’s hands, alleviating the need to test creatives on actual customers.”

Through a data science model, enterprise marketers can gauge the probability of various marketing responses to predict future performance. Since launching its Customer Intelligence capabilities last year, IgnitionOne has continued to refine its offering by focusing on creating a holistic data model for marketers, equipped with insights and analytics.

“It's like a crystal ball for marketers. With this feature, you can evaluate performance before an ad even runs,” said Christopher Hansen, COO at IgnitionOne. “This feature is the first of its kind -- and truly changes the game for our entire industry. Not only does this remove the guesswork from marketing and advertising, but it simplifies the creative process and cuts back on wasted ad budget.”

For more about IgnitionOne’s full product suite, visit https://www.ignitionone.com/ .

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform empowers marketers to find and engage their most valuable customers across channels using a data-driven approach. By focusing on cross-channel scoring and robust personalization, IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement to maximize overall results. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands, including General Motors, CenturyLink, La Quinta and Acer, as well as advertising agencies such as 360i, GroupM and Zenith Media.

For more information, please visit https://www.ignitionone.com or follow the company on Twitter @ignitionone .

Media Contact

Kite Hill PR, Rachel Jermansky

rachel@kitehillpr.com