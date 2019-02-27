27/02/2019 18:33:35

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (“Revolution Lighting” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RVLT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 14, 2014 and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 1, 2019.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Revolution Lighting improperly recognized revenue for various transactions, resulting in the Company’s financial statements being misstated. Revolution failed to maintain adequate controls on its financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Revolution Lighting, investors suffered damages.





The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

