27/02/2019 14:00:00

Jobcase Closes $100 Million Growth Equity Round Led by Providence Strategic Growth

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobcase.com, an open-access platform dedicated to empowering people in their work-lives, has closed a $100 million in growth equity round led by Providence Strategic Growth (PSG). PSG is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C., a global private equity and credit investment firm with $57 billion in capital under management. The new funding will accelerate product development and services for Jobcasers (Jobcase members) via internal growth and/or strategic acquisitions. Some enhancements include, but are not limited to, sophisticated machine learning architecture that will better serve relevant content to Jobcasers, product development to increase ease of connections and community building and new integrations and APIs that enable Jobcasers to more easily promote themselves and better engage with employment opportunities.

“We are proud to help expedite Jobcase’s mission to empower people in their pursuit of a happy and meaningful work-life,” says Mark Hastings, PSG CEO. “Jobcase’s unique approach that prioritizes community has catapulted the company to its position as an industry leader. The company is well positioned to fulfill the pressing need for connection in this space both domestically and abroad.”

Recently ranked as the fourth largest online destination for career resources in the USA, Jobcase serves more than 100 million registered members with over 25 million unique active Jobcasers visiting the site each month. In addition to direct services offered on Jobcase.com, Jobcase technology powers over 100 career-related sites. Jobcase is a Kendall Square-grown company that has doubled in the last year to nearly 200 employees – all single-mindedly dedicated to the mission of empowering workers.

“We are thrilled to have PSG as a partner that understands people need not navigate the future of work alone,” Fred Goff, Jobcase Founder and CEO stated. “At its core, Jobcase is a platform where people help people. Often, the future of work can be intimidating to individuals.  Jobcasers stand stronger together. If you care about other people, drive your own work-life success, and believe that workers should be treated as well as stockholders or customers, then you are a Jobcaser too – Come join us!”

Jobcase’s legal counsel was provided by Goodwin Procter LLP; PSG was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Jobcase has previously enjoyed support from Link Ventures, Savano Capital Partners, and PSG.

About Jobcase

The Jobcase mission is to empower the world’s workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where over 100 million registered members manage all aspects of their work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. Jobcase also provides pro-bono services for non-profit organizations who share in their mission of empowerment, such as the Chicago Urban League.  For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact LaunchSquad for Jobcase.

About Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners L.L.C.

Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”) is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”). Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service companies, primarily in North America. Providence is a premier global asset management firm that pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 180 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information on PSG, please visit https://www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, and for more information on Providence, please visit www.provequity.com.

PR Contact:

Danielle Toboni

dtoboni@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414086e2-4604-42f2-959b-4b26ba85d1fa

jobcase.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
25 Feb
SFG
Santa Fe har brudt deres låneaftaler, udsat deres regnskab, fået alle større aktionærer op i det rød..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
5
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars

Latest news

14:12
Business.com Expands Management Team with Proven Leaders to Address Rapid Growth
14:00
Jobcase Closes $100 Million Growth Equity Round Led by Providence Strategic Growth
14:00
Alhamrani Universal & ShoCard Develop Biometric ATM For Saudi Arabian Market
14:00
IgnitionOne Introduces Industry-First Creative Capabilities for the Market-leading Customer Intelligence Platform
14:00
Joshin Brings First-of-its-Kind Disability Care Booking App to Twin Cities
13:59
Golar LNG Partners L.P. preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2018 results
13:56
#MWC19: South African operator rain and Nokia launch country's first 5G network to support early rollout of 5G services
13:55
Huawei Release WTTx Wireless Fiber Four Use Cases

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 14:30:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-27 15:30:35 - 2019-02-27 14:30:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY