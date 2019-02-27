Joshin Brings First-of-its-Kind Disability Care Booking App to Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshin , a technology company devoted to special needs and disabilities care, announced today that its care provider booking app is now available in the Twin Cities market. Joshin is the first of its kind disability care, providing 24/7 access to on-demand care in an easy-to-use app. Families can create a care plan, book qualified, highly vetted disability caregivers and specialized care companions right from their smart phone or mobile device.

In Minnesota, approximately 1 in every 5 families with children has at least one child with a special health need – with an estimated 160,000-200,000 children in the state having special health needs. Joshin is the first and only company in the nation to offer disability care through app-based technology, creating a specialized care network. It was designed specifically for the challenges of parents of children with special needs, who often face obstacles in finding qualified caregivers.

Joshin’s network of trained disability caregivers, known as “Joymakers,” are rigorously screened and vetted through background, MVR and social media checks. The company provides special training opportunities for Joymakers that is unique in the disability care market. Joymakers are also equipped for every care date with “Engagement Bags” full of personalized sensory tools, books, toys and more -- appropriate for children (and adults) with special needs to help ensure a unique and enjoyable experience.

Joshin is majority-owned by women and was founded by a team of parents with career backgrounds in business, special education, training, and technology and who have a special passion for supporting families with children that have special needs. Although there are various online services that seek to match babysitters and families, no other service on the market is dedicated to meeting the unique concerns of families who have a loved one with disabilities and special needs.

Melissa Danielsen and Melanie Fountaine, twin sisters and co-founders of Joshin, say that the idea for Joshin was inspired by their older brother Josh. “Our brother Josh taught us that you can have special needs and continue to live a life filled with joy, fun and adventure. We’ve devoted our lives to carry this philosophy on and we’re thrilled to be able to bring Josh’s joy to more people through Joshin,” they said.

The Joshin team has put extra energy into creating an effortless and uplifting experience for families. From the easy-to-use app to a joyful care date, they want to help create fun and memorable moments for families with special needs.

Dr. Mary Volgman, clinical and school psychologist said, “If you are a parent of a child with special needs, you likely experience greater challenges than you ever imagined. There may be days when you feel overwhelmed and alone. Yet the guilt and anxiety associated with leaving your child may keep you from reaching out and asking for help.”

Volgman added, “Joshin is such a groundbreaking technology because until now, there haven’t been the trusted resources readily available for families to get a break for self-care. It may seem selfish, but getting away to focus on yourself can be the best gift you can give your child. Not only will you be more present when you are with your child, but the active engagement with the Joshin Joymakers provides the opportunity for healthy social interaction - not to mention fun. It is a win-win proposition.”

For parents, the Joshin app offers several key benefits and is easy to use:

Joshin Care Plan : Customers can create a customized Joshin Care Plan with an outline of the child’s preferences, routines, and supports – this information is then stored in the app and shared with Joymakers who are booked to work with each child.

24/7 on-demand booking service : Once the family’s account and Care Plan are set up, the parents can simply pick up their mobile device, access the Joshin app, choose a date and a Joymaker and book a care date.



Easy communication: Customers can update the Joshin Care Plan as often as they prefer and in real-time. They can also write specific care date notes for their Joymaker to review in advance of the care date.

Favorite caregivers: Customers are matched with the Joymakers who are the best fit. Customers can also select “favorite” Joymakers so they show up at the top of their list in the app when searching for available caregivers.

CDCS eligible: Joshin is a private pay service and rates depend on each child’s level of care needs; however, Joshin can be utilized for Consumer Directed Community Supports (CDCS) state funded services.

The Joshin app also offers fun, good-paying caregiving gigs for dedicated people who are passionate about supporting people with special needs, who love to create playful fun for kids, and who want to earn extra money with a self-directed and flexible schedule. Apply to be a Joshin Joymaker at https://joshin.com/jobs .

About Joshin

Joshin is the only disability care app that connects parents of children with special needs to qualified, vetted, specially trained caregivers. With more than 15 years of experience in disabilities services, we know what it takes to deliver phenomenal care. Learn more at https://joshin.com/ and follow @joshincare.

