Kitewheel Named a Strong Performer in Real-Time Interaction Management by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitewheel, provider of the leading Customer Journey Hub, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has placed its platform in the “Strong Performers” category in The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019. Kitewheel received the highest score possible in the strategy category criteria of business technology vision, past performance, and partner ecosystem. This recognition comes on the heels of Forrester placing Kitewheel in the “Leaders” category in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Visioning Platforms, Q4 2018; and  The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q4 2018 reports.

Kitewheel’s highest score possible in the business technology vision criterion means it is among the evaluated vendors that have “a superior product vision relative to others included in this evaluation. Its vision is differentiated by its comprehensive focus on RTIM requirements, its commitment to helping its clients achieve business objectives via contextually relevant customer experiences, and its recognition of RTIM within the enterprise marketing technology (EMT) ecosystem and larger business technology (BT) environment.”

“We are thrilled to be included in this year’s Forrester Wave for real-time interaction management,” said Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel. “We believe achieving the highest marks possible in business technology vision criterion is a strong validation for the path we set for ourselves six years ago—enabling brand marketers and customer service leaders with real-time decisioning power within their existing channels and infrastructure.”

Those interested in learning more about the power of RTIM can download Kitewheel’s industry guide: REAL-TIME INTERACTION MANAGEMENT: The secret weapon for great customer experiences or register for its educational webinar: Real-Time Interaction Management & Personalization Best Practices. To learn more about Kitewheel’s industry-leading RTIM and journey analytics orchestration capabilities, visit their website.

About Kitewheel

Kitewheel, the leader in omnichannel journey analytics and management, empowers today’s global brands through customer journey orchestration. Kitewheel’s Customer Journey Hub helps enterprise brands to plan and deliver real-time journeys and personalized experiences across all customer interaction channels and systems—websites, social networks, paid media, call centers, mobile apps and much more.   Kitewheel serves its global partner and client base from offices in Boston, New York City and London.

For more information, please visit www.kitewheel.com and follow Kitewheel on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Kayla Heislein

kayla@scratchmm.com

