L2 Receives FAA Amended STC for Iridium SATCOM - Safety Voice on B757

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L2 Aviation, a recognized leader in avionics modifications and installations, has been awarded an amended Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for a major US Carrier to install an Iridium Satcom system for worldwide SATVOICE safety Services in compliance with AC 20-150B. The upgrade will begin with 15 of the airlines’ fleet of 757-200 aircraft. This project expanded upon L2’s existing STC ST10938SC to add the latest available avionics equipment for SATVOICE and integrating a new Gables Engineering TouchDU multifunction touchscreen display.

“This is a landmark technology upgrade for L2 as it provides full integration of ATS Safety Voice on a 757 aircraft,” said Kevin Paul, L2 Vice President, Engineering Value Stream. “L2 makes it a practice to focus on providing the latest technological and safety advances for its customers. This project reinforces our pursuit. We remain ready to offer this STC to the many other global airlines that continue to see value in the B757 platform.”

The installation of the Gables TouchDU replaces the previously installed ACARS Data Link Control Panel (DLC-800) as a dedicated touchscreen display for ARINC 739 subsystems ACARS, CPDLC, and SATCOM.

The program was awarded to L2 by a major US Carrier to provide certification, design engineering, on-site engineering support, kit manufacturing and overall project management for this upgrade project.

In August of 2018, L2 announced an STC for the Collins Aerospace Iridium Satcom on the A330-200/-300 aircraft, which included Iridium installation with ATS Safety Voice service. The ATS Safety Voice service provides aircraft operators with an alternative to one existing HF radio or enhancing dispatch capability with an additional secure satellite-based option for long-range communications. L2 STC Service Bulletin (SB) upgrades for SATVOICE are also available for the B777 and B757 now, with the B737 and B767 SB approvals scheduled for April.

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration and installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft.  Additionally, L2 offers full installation and support capabilities.  L2 specializes in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panels, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data and FMS among other avionics systems.

L2 Contact:

Brian Carrasco

+1-512-894-3414

Brian.Carrasco@L2Aviation.com

