27/02/2019 07:28:07

Lift of Suspension in XMReality AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

 

At Trading Venue FNSE

 

Issuer:

XMReality AB, LEI: 549300KXTJGUCMBGD559

Instrument:

XMR SE0009664188

Lifting reason:

With reference to the press release published by XMReality AB on February 26 at 21:40 CET

Continuous trading from:

February 27, 2019, with normal opening procedure

Comments:

Order books have been flushed

Related instruments:

N/A

Contact details:

Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00

Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00

 

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

 

