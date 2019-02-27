Listing of additional SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on February 27, 2019, additional 80 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 400 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 620 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 3 100 000 (ISIN LV0000802106) starting as of February 28, 2019.

As of February 28, 2019 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be listed:

Issuer's full name SIA AgroCredit Latvia Issuer's short name ACL Securities ISIN code LV0000802106 Securities maturity date 31.12.2026 Nominal value of one security 5 000 EUR Number of listed securities 700 Orderbook short name ACLB070026A

According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to issue additionally 1 300 bonds till December 1, 2026, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond issue EUR 10 000 000.

The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing additionally issued bonds will be published separately.

Bond issue prospectus is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.