Listing of bond loan issued by Industrivärden AB on STO Corporate Bonds (155/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Industrivärden AB with effect from 2019-02-28. Last day of trading is set to 2022-02-16. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050