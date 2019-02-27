Loop Industries Announces $5.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

BEDFORD, Mass. and MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (“Loop” or the “Company”), a leading sustainable plastics technology innovator, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 600,000 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price per share of $8.55, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.1 million. Loop Industries intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226789) that was originally filed on August 10, 2018 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 23, 2018, and the base prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Loop Industries, Inc.:

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company whose mission is to accelerate the world’s shift toward sustainable plastic and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and repolymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET plastic resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging to be sold to consumer goods companies to help them meet their sustainability objectives. Through our customers and production partners, Loop is leading a global movement toward a circular economy by raising awareness of the importance of preventing and recovering waste plastic from the environment to ensure plastic stays in the economy for a more sustainable future for all.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LOOP.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) commercialization of our technology and products, (ii) our status of relationship with partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding, (vi) building our manufacturing facility, (vii) and our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues, (viii) our proposed business model and our ability to execute thereon, (ix) adverse effects on the Company’s business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media or financial reporting issues and practices, rumors or otherwise, (x) statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds from the offering, the intended use of proceeds and the timing of the closing of the offering, and (xi) other factors discussed in our subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov . Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

