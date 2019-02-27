27/02/2019 19:30:50

Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX), a leading international provider of truck and knuckle boom cranes, today announced it will participate in the 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019, being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

David Langevin, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex International and Steve Kiefer, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees for the entirety of March 18, 2019, for an update on the company.

Investors are encouraged to contact their Roth representative for more information on the conference and for scheduling meetings, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information on Manitex International, Inc.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, and railroad cranes), truck-mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage.  We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.  The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

            

Company Contact

           
Manitex International, Inc.          Darrow Associates Inc.
Steve Kiefer, President, COO          Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, Investor Relations
(708) 237-2065          (516) 419-9915

skiefer@manitex.com

          

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

manitex_international_LOGO.gif

Related content
30 May - 
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East ..
06 May - 
Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 ..
29 Apr - 
Manitex International, Inc. Will Report First Quarter 2..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

30 May MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston
06 May MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
29 Apr MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Will Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 6, 2019
23 Apr MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Will Participate in 2019 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
11 Apr GCO
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
07 Mar MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019
27 Feb MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019
05 Feb MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Giuffre Brothers To North American Dealer Network for Manitex PM Cranes
18 Dec MNTX
Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Southwest Products to the Boom Truck and Articulating Crane Distribution Network

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Myovant Sciences Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and Encourages Community Health Investors to Contact the Firm
3
GeckoSystems Reveals AI Sentience for Home Robots
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on Behalf of Beazer Stockholders and Encourages Beazer Investors to Contact the Firm
5
PyroGenesis Announces Q1 2019 Results: Current Backlog $8.5MM; Revenues of $736K; Gross Margin of 13%

Related stock quotes

Manitex International In.. 5.970 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news


Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 June 2019 01:50:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190527.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-06-01 02:50:32 - 2019-06-01 01:50:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY