Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX), a leading international provider of truck and knuckle boom cranes, today announced it will participate in the 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019, being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

David Langevin, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex International and Steve Kiefer, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees for the entirety of March 18, 2019, for an update on the company.

Investors are encouraged to contact their Roth representative for more information on the conference and for scheduling meetings, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information on Manitex International, Inc.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, and railroad cranes), truck-mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

