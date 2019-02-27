MGP Ingredients Announces Share Repurchase Authorization and Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $25 million share repurchase authorization commencing February 27, 2019 through February 27, 2022. Under the share repurchase program, the Company can repurchase stock from time to time for cash in open market purchases, block transactions, and privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The actual timing, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company’s stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. This share repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2019. The $0.10 dividend rate represents a 25% increase over the previous dividend rate of $0.08 per share of common stock.

“We are very pleased that our ongoing financial strength allows us to reward shareholders with these initiatives while still having ample funds available to invest to grow our business,” said Karen Seaberg, chairman of the board of MGP Ingredients. “Today’s announcement reflects our continued confidence in the long-term strategy, the health of our balance sheet, and our ability to generate strong cash flows.”

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The Company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The Company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the Company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

