#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19

  • The 5G Cloud VR gaming is show-cased at Mobile World Congress 2019 based on an open RAN architecture, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to manage the extreme network demands of real-time VR gaming

  • As members of the O-RAN Alliance (O-RAN), Nokia and CMCC are pioneering AI and machine-learning (AI/ML) techniques for ensuring even for most demanding 5G applications such as immersive AR/VR applications

  • The proof-of-concept solution is hosted on the Nokia high performance, real-time edge cloud computing platform along with AI/ML to help adapting the connection quality

  • The open API based on O-RAN RIC A1 interface architecture will manage and update the machine-learning trained models for optimizing the network traffic QoS in real-time and perform corrective actions

27 Feb 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has teamed up with CMCC and demonstrate a 5G AI powered QoE solution for an immersive VR gaming application at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. As one of the first equipment vendors joining the O-RAN Alliance, Nokia uses its latest edge cloud to host the real-time computing and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities. The open API based on the O-RAN RIC architecture will manage and update the machine-learning trained models, to autonomously adapt 5G connection for the extreme demands of VR application, ensuring a premium experience for the gamers.

As the mobile world prepares itself for the exciting arrival of the world's first 5G networks, CMCC and Nokia is testing the extreme limits of what can be achieved at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Virtual and augmented reality games are some of the most demanding real-time applications coming into the networks. Both members of the O-RAN Alliance, Nokia and CMCC have been working closely on an open, intelligent radio network architecture that will support well the usage of AI/ML techniques and edge cloud real-time computing capabilities. The system uses the O-RAN Interface Controller (RIC) A1 interface to help the AI/ML capability to learn and adapt to network traffic so as to better control for QoS and ensure the quality of experience for the gamers.

The Nokia edge cloud offering, including the recent launched Open Edge Server (OES) tailored for far edge deployment, will be able to provide the required real-time computing capabilities for VR video rendering in cloud. This ensures ultra-low latency, no jitter and adapts to the highly variable bit rate of the VR gaming traffic. CMCC and Nokia have collaborated closely on the O-RAN architecture and industrialization,  having provided the real-time  intelligence required by using AI/ML capabilities of the Nokia Open edge cloud combined to the O-RAN RIC's A1 interface. The proof of concept is the first of its kind on an end-to-end enhanced AI use case over RIC using the O-RAN architecture.

Nokia strongly believes that open architecture and open interfaces are the key for 5G to succeed as a wide eco-system. Strong, open, collaborative industrial eco-system that Nokia aims for driving the O-RAN work will enable collaborative innovations to be rapidly realized as compatible services that run on the Radio intelligent controller platform.

Dr. Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist, Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Research Institute , said: "At this MWC, China Mobile and the partners successfully demonstrated multiple capabilities based on O-RAN achitechture, among of which VR gaming QoE use case is the most eye-catching one. The Optimization of top level service QoE is one of the most important RIC use cases,  in which CMCC and Nokia have been accelerating the research for a long time, and already achieved a series of results, and  its broad application prospect is highly expected. "

Michael Clever,Head of Cloud RAN  at Nokia,  said: "this is one of the most exciting 5G Edge Computing demonstrations at MWC. VR gaming on a mobile network combines all the ingredients that make 5G so promising. We are proud to be working closely with CMCC to extend the capabilities of the O-RAN architecture, which is enabling us to combine the powerful capabilities of our Open Edge Server with the 5G radio network."

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader innovating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19
