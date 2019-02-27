27/02/2019 08:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 26

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per

Symbol Issue Value share

Base

Invesco 26.02.2019 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 1,103,510 USD 33,928,795 30.74625

FTSE

Emerging

Markets

High

Dividend

Low

Volatility

UCITS ETF

