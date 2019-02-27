27/02/2019 10:28:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Think ETF's - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 27

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274926-02-201954.49853,670,000200,009,495EUR
NL000927275626-02-201977.8697465,00036,209,411EUR
NL000927276426-02-201956.0561153,0008,576,583EUR
NL000927277226-02-201960.1307318,00019,121,563EUR
NL000927278026-02-201962.5728190,00011,888,832EUR
NL000969022126-02-201940.784421,981,190896,489,645EUR
NL000969023926-02-201938.98785,535,404215,813,224EUR
NL000969024726-02-201918.11382,248,39040,726,887EUR
NL000969025426-02-201913.89023,716,53751,623,442EUR
NL001027380126-02-201922.0196,471,000142,484,949EUR
NL001040870426-02-201982.30631,725,000141,978,368EUR
NL001073181626-02-201954.3706785,00042,680,921EUR
NL001137607426-02-201931.2555175,2555,477,683EUR
NL001168359426-02-201927.91900,00025,119,000EUR
Total1,838,200,002

