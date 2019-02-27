27/02/2019 13:49:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 27

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

  DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

2.2683B61ND55

(UK)

27 February 2019

Date: 27 February 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

Related content
26 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Feb - 
Holding(s) in Company
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:49 E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Feb E:AJG
Holding(s) in Company
22 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Feb E:AJG
29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Details
21 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Feb E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
5
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars

Related stock quotes

Atlantis Japan Growth Fu.. 208.00 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

14:12
Business.com Expands Management Team with Proven Leaders to Address Rapid Growth
14:09
Veritas Farms, Inc. (VFRM) Enters Exclusive Agreement with Affiliate of the Nations Largest Home Respiratory & Sleep Diagnostics Provider to Provide Custom Formulation and Manufacturing
14:00
IgnitionOne Introduces Industry-First Creative Capabilities for the Market-leading Customer Intelligence Platform
14:00
Joshin Brings First-of-its-Kind Disability Care Booking App to Twin Cities
14:00
Jobcase Closes $100 Million Growth Equity Round Led by Providence Strategic Growth
14:00
Alhamrani Universal & ShoCard Develop Biometric ATM For Saudi Arabian Market
13:59
Golar LNG Partners L.P. preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2018 results
13:56
#MWC19: South African operator rain and Nokia launch country's first 5G network to support early rollout of 5G services
13:55
Huawei Release WTTx Wireless Fiber Four Use Cases

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 14:30:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-27 15:30:53 - 2019-02-27 14:30:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY