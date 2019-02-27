27/02/2019 16:55:00

Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 27

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26 February 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 26 February 2019                94.22p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue                                             92.80p per ordinary share

27 February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
07:18
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
3
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Latest news

17:22
Tanzanian Royalty Announces Results From First Hole of Upgrade Drilling at Buckreef Intersects 8m @ 2.32g/t gold and 11m @3.06g/t Au
17:19
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, MKL, TYME and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:10
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
17:03
TECHNICOLOR: FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS
17:03
Armanino Expands Privacy Services Practice to Protect Client Data
17:01
L2 Receives FAA Amended STC for Iridium SATCOM - Safety Voice on B757
17:00
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Record Earnings
17:00
Loop Industries Announces $5.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 17:39:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-27 18:39:56 - 2019-02-27 17:39:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY