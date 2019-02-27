27/02/2019 08:00:00

Original Theatrical Production “Leonardo’s Last Supper” World Premiere at Columbus Centre

Villa Charities celebrates Italian culture with immersive theatrical and dining experience inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities Inc. will present “Leonardo’s Last Supper,” a theatrical performance inspired by the masterpiece of Leonardo da Vinci, in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of his death. The new, interactive show was created by internationally acclaimed theatre company DopoLavoro Teatrale (DLT), with support from the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto. Villa Charities is a registered charity and non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Italian heritage, culture, language, arts, food and family values.

Written, performed and directed by Daniele Bartolini, the performance will be held at a secret and unexpected location in the Columbus Centre, which is a vibrant community centre and cultural destination on the Villa Charities campus.

“Leonardo’s Last Supper” is half-theatrical presentation and half-immersive dining experience designed for only twelve guests at each performance. The show features interactive storytelling and role playing that involves the audience in the making of the play as it unfolds.

“Daniele Bartolini once again brings his unique vision of interactive theatre to the Columbus Centre,” said Emanuele Lepri, Executive Director, Cultural Programming, Villa Charities Inc. “With his production, he will create an intimate and memorable experience while unlocking the mysteries of one of the most discussed, copied and interpreted paintings in the history of art.”

According to Bartolini, the show is not only a performance, but a captivating dining experience with a storyline to follow that is filled with surprises and warm interactions.

“This show is about many passions of mine, the love for visual art, the love for cooking and the love for the audience. I will personally be cooking during the performance, creating before the eyes of the spectators an interactive and multi-sensory experience.”

Performances:

Preview: Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00pm

Schedule: Thursday, April 11 – Thursday, April 18, 2019

Location: Columbus Centre

901 Lawrence Ave. West, Toronto, ON

Credits:

Written, Directed and Performed by Daniele Bartolini

Artistic and gastronomic consultation: Michele Andrei

Presented by Villa Charities Inc.

Tickets:

Visit villacharities.com/lastsupper or call 416-789-7011 ext. 250 for more information.

About Daniele Bartolini

Creator/Director/Performer

An award-winning director, playwright, producer, installation artist and performer, Daniele Bartolini was born in Florence, Italy and is now based in Toronto, Canada. He is the Artistic Director of DopoLavoro Teatrale (DLT) and his creations have been presented in Canada, England, Germany, Italy and India. Daniele Bartolini is also Villa Charities’ Artist in Residence.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity and non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. For more information, visit villacharities.com

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 Ext. 230

jessicap@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd614ec3-d05b-4587-a455-f242c0a70a50

 

