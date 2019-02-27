PURA and USMJ Announces B2B eCommerce For Wholesale Cannabis Industry With Major CRM Backend To Support Big Data Solution

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA) today announced that the company has partnered with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) to add a B2B eCommerce function onto USMJ’s recently launched consumer eCommerce site at www.USMJ.com. The B2B eCommerce function will launch first to provide buyers with the ability to make wholesale purchases of PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water. The launch of the B2B eCommerce function has been timed in conjunction with the debut of PURA’s all new EVERx formula and packaging this week as EVERx returns to the Arnold Sports Festival for a third consecutive year. PURA has licensed a major customer relationship management (CRM) software solution to build a cannabis industry big data capacity into USMJ’s eCommerce site. The CRM empowered cannabis wholesale buyer and retail consumer big data analytics capacity is designed to position USMJ.com as the preeminent cannabis industry online marketplace. The B2B eCommerce site is currently being pilot tested and expected to go live imminently. The B2B launch announcement will include details on the CRM solution and big data capacity.

For more information on USMJ, visit https://www.growusmj.com/.

For more information on Puration, visit https://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact: Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

www.growusmj.com

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350