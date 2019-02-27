Qorvo® Ships 100 Million RF Devices for 5G Wireless Infrastructure

Operators are quickly migrating to 5G using existing spectrum with new front-end radio solutions for massive MIMO base stations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that it has shipped over 100 million 5G wireless infrastructure components since January 2018. Qorvo’s broad 5G portfolio includes solutions for both the receive and transmit RF front end, enabling customers to utilize beamforming with massive multiple-in/multiple-out (MIMO) base stations to achieve higher data capacity, wider coverage, and indoor penetration using sub-6 GHz frequencies.

New 5G networks feature lower latency and higher data capacity which will enable virtual reality/augmented reality, connected cars, and new smart home and IoT applications.

The installation of new 5G networks utilizing massive MIMO architectures have created demand for new products supporting higher frequencies and increased integration. Qorvo’s broad portfolio of 5G solutions include dual-channel low noise amplifiers (LNAs) integrated with high-power-handling switches, high linearity transmit pre-drivers, and final stage power amplifiers (PAs). Qorvo’s GaN-based PAs for all sub-6Gz 5G bands feature fully integrated Doherty solutions that support the higher frequency, small size, weight, power consumption and thermal management requirements for 5G equipment.

Roger Hall, general manager, Qorvo High Performance Solutions, said, “Qorvo is enabling mobile operators to enhance their existing network capacity and transition to 5G with minimal effort. Our technology leadership with massive MIMO based on beamforming is revolutionizing the base station market and accelerating the path to 5G.”

Qorvo’s gallium nitride (GaN) technology delivers industry-leading performance, efficiency and power. This enables transmission of multiple data streams with greater capacity, supporting quick and cost-effective implementation of 5G networks.

New Qorvo products that are available now to wireless infrastructure customers include the QPB9337 Dual-Channel Switch LNA module , the QPL9057 Ultra-Low NF LNA , and the QPA3503 Doherty Power Amplifier module .

Qorvo accelerates the path to 5G by helping to define 5G standards as a delegate to 3GPP, and through close collaboration with wireless infrastructure manufacturers, network operators, chipset providers and smartphone manufacturers. Qorvo has helped conduct dozens of 5G field trials, and Qorvo’s 28 GHz products supported the Samsung® 5G MIMO demo at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Qorvo is at the forefront of Solving RF Complexity™ and is discussing its industry-leading portfolio of advanced RF front end solutions and pre-5G and 5G wireless infrastructure at Mobile World Congress 2019 , February 25-28, in Barcelona. For more information, go to qorvo.com/5G.

