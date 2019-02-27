27/02/2019 12:25:00

Report: Developing Opportunities within Amazon, Prospect Capital, Alliance Data, Duke Realty, Stellus Capital Investment, and ICON — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), and ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), and ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 25th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMAZON.COM, INC. (AMZN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Amazon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Amazon reported revenue of $72,383.00MM vs $60,453.00MM (up 19.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.20 vs $3.86 (up 60.62%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Amazon reported revenue of $232,887.00MM vs $177,866.00MM (up 30.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $20.68 vs $6.32 (up 227.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $39.59 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION (PSEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Prospect Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Prospect Capital reported revenue of $187.88MM vs $162.40MM (up 15.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs $0.34. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Prospect Capital reported revenue of $657.85MM vs $701.05MM (down 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.70 (up 18.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.96 and is expected to report on August 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION (ADS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alliance Data's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alliance Data reported revenue of $2,055.90MM vs $2,106.20MM (down 2.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.28 vs $4.88 (up 8.20%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alliance Data reported revenue of $7,791.20MM vs $7,719.40MM (up 0.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $17.56 vs $14.17 (up 23.92%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $23.87 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION (DRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Duke Realty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Duke Realty reported revenue of $270.86MM vs $215.62MM (up 25.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.52 (down 65.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Duke Realty reported revenue of $947.87MM vs $780.93MM (up 21.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $4.58 (down 76.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.47 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (SCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stellus Capital Investment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Stellus Capital Investment reported revenue of $14.49MM vs $9.98MM (up 45.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.29 (up 20.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stellus Capital Investment reported revenue of $39.65MM vs $39.49MM (up 0.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.52 vs $1.86 (down 18.28%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.51 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

ICON PLC (ICLR) REPORT OVERVIEW

ICON's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ICON reported revenue of $655.02MM vs $440.32MM (up 48.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.55 vs $1.37 (up 13.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ICON reported revenue of $1,758.44MM vs $1,666.49MM (up 5.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.20 vs $4.75 (up 9.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.63 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

