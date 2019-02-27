Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 28 February 2019 in the ISIN below.

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0060315604 Name: Ress Life Investments Volume before change: 71,354 shares (EUR 35,677,000) Change: 1,098 shares (EUR 549,000) Volume after change: 72,452 shares (EUR 36,226,000) Subscription price: EUR 1,582.96 Face value: EUR 500 Short name: RLAINV Orderbook ID: 114492

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66