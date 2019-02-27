Roper Technologies To Present At J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at an investor conference sponsored by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:05 PM (Eastern Time), at The Westin New York Grand Central. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

