27/02/2019 21:35:00

Rubius Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a biopharmaceutical company that is generating red blood cells and bioengineering them into an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its oncology pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics™ at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held March 29 - April 3, 2019, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

“Rubius Therapeutics will be presenting preclinical data from our growing oncology pipeline that support two potentially groundbreaking allogeneic, off-the-shelf, cellular immuno-oncology approaches, enabled by our RED PLATFORM®,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “First, we have engineered our Red Cell Therapeutics™ to express, on their surface, combinations of co-stimulatory molecules and cytokines, such as 4-1BBL with IL-15TP or 4-1BBL with IL-12, which are designed to more potently and efficiently activate the adaptive and innate immune systems to attack tumors. Second, and in contrast to adoptive or autologous cell therapy approaches that require engineering the patient’s own T cells, we have created artificial antigen presenting cells (aAPCs) that are designed to induce a tumor-specific immune response and dramatically expand tumor-specific T cells. These T cells are then expected to traffic to tumors and deliver a potent anti-tumor effect. We plan to include significantly updated data in the posters at AACR, demonstrating these two novel approaches with our lead oncology candidates RTX-240 (formerly RTX-212) and RTX-224 for solid tumors and RTX-aAPC for HPV+ tumors.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: RTX-212, an allogeneic red cell therapeutic expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, exhibits potent in vitro and in vivo activity and a favorable safety profile

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 22

Abstract Number: 3272

Abstract Title: RTX-IL-12, an allogeneic red cell therapeutic expressing IL-12, exhibits potent in vitro and in vivo activity and favorable safety profile

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 6

Abstract Number: 3256

Abstract Title: Engineered red cell therapeutics (RCT) as artificial antigen presenting cells promote in vivo expansion and anti-tumor activity of antigen specific T cells

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 10

Abstract Number: 3260

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is generating red blood cells and bioengineering them into an entirely new class of cellular medicines. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® is designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent, ready-to-use allogeneic cellular therapies. Rubius is leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction for the potential treatment of rare enzyme disorders, cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of our Red Cell Therapeutics and our strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to the planned timing for our first IND application for RTX-134 for the treatment of phenylketonuria, the safety profile of our Red Cell Therapeutic product candidates, the development of our Red Cell Therapeutic product candidates and their therapeutic potential, whether and when, if at all, our Red Cell Therapeutic product candidates will receive approval form the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for which, if any, indications, competition from other biotechnology companies, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 949-5296

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com

Media Contact: 

Dan Budwick

1AB

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

 

Rubius_Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
21:05
VELO
Jeg forventede en yderst forsigtig tilgang til omsætningen for 2019, det lå allerede i kortene, men ..
12
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
4
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Latest news

22:00
LHC Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:00
Infusystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
22:00
Canopy Rivers Reports Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Provides Current Corporate Update
21:59
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend
21:56
Ice hockey and innovation come together to teach coding to students with Innovation on Ice: Code Teal at The Tech Museum of Innovation
21:53
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2019 Annual Meeting
21:51
Bermuda highlights winter work perks in social campaign
21:49
ANSYS Announces Q4 Results: Record Finish Reflects Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, ACV, EPS and Operating Cash Flow
21:45
NuCana to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 22:18:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-27 23:18:49 - 2019-02-27 22:18:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY