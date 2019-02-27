Rubius Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a biopharmaceutical company that is generating red blood cells and bioengineering them into an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its oncology pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics™ at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held March 29 - April 3, 2019, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

“Rubius Therapeutics will be presenting preclinical data from our growing oncology pipeline that support two potentially groundbreaking allogeneic, off-the-shelf, cellular immuno-oncology approaches, enabled by our RED PLATFORM®,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “First, we have engineered our Red Cell Therapeutics™ to express, on their surface, combinations of co-stimulatory molecules and cytokines, such as 4-1BBL with IL-15TP or 4-1BBL with IL-12, which are designed to more potently and efficiently activate the adaptive and innate immune systems to attack tumors. Second, and in contrast to adoptive or autologous cell therapy approaches that require engineering the patient’s own T cells, we have created artificial antigen presenting cells (aAPCs) that are designed to induce a tumor-specific immune response and dramatically expand tumor-specific T cells. These T cells are then expected to traffic to tumors and deliver a potent anti-tumor effect. We plan to include significantly updated data in the posters at AACR, demonstrating these two novel approaches with our lead oncology candidates RTX-240 (formerly RTX-212) and RTX-224 for solid tumors and RTX-aAPC for HPV+ tumors.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: RTX-212, an allogeneic red cell therapeutic expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, exhibits potent in vitro and in vivo activity and a favorable safety profile

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 22

Abstract Number: 3272

Abstract Title: RTX-IL-12, an allogeneic red cell therapeutic expressing IL-12, exhibits potent in vitro and in vivo activity and favorable safety profile

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 6

Abstract Number: 3256

Abstract Title: Engineered red cell therapeutics (RCT) as artificial antigen presenting cells promote in vivo expansion and anti-tumor activity of antigen specific T cells

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Number: 10

Abstract Number: 3260

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is generating red blood cells and bioengineering them into an entirely new class of cellular medicines. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® is designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent, ready-to-use allogeneic cellular therapies. Rubius is leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction for the potential treatment of rare enzyme disorders, cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

