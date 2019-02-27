27/02/2019 20:00:00

Santa Fe Selected to Host First-Ever Gran Fondo New York North American Event

Santa Fe, NM, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) international cycling competition have selected the city of Santa Fe to be the first-ever preliminary GFNY event in the United States and the North American Championship location.  Riders from around the globe will head to the turquoise skies of New Mexico for the inaugural GFNY Santa Fe on June 23, 2019. The Santa Fe race is the newest in the 18 event GFNY series, which offers the opportunity to qualify for a front corral start at the 2020 GFNY World Championship.

GFNY Santa Fe features an 81-mile Long (Gran Fondo) course with 7,500 feet of climbing, and 55-mile Medium (Medio) course with 3,300 feet of climbing, both starting near downtown Santa Fe before routing participants through the area’s scenic rolling hills, pinion-juniper woodland and the cottonwoods of Tesuque. The Long course further tests riders’ legs and mental endurance with a climb up Hyde Park Road/NM 475 to a finish line at 10,350 feet elevation on the Ski Santa Fe property. Both courses will take riders through the spectacular and diverse terrain of the southwest as they challenge the mind, body and spirit of participants. 

In addition to the race, the event brings three-days of vendor exhibits, group rides, guest speakers, film showings, rider socials and an award ceremony to Santa Fe. The premier event is expected to bring 1,000 cyclists to Santa Fe, drawing a significant percentage from Latin American countries. Additionally, TOURISM Santa Fe is providing itineraries for participants and their families based on their interests, including the arts, cuisine or cultural activities.

For registration and GFNY Santa Fe event details visit www.gfnysantafe.com

GFNY is a personal endurance challenge for road cyclists started in 2011, expanding to include an international series of events in 15 countries around Europe, Asia and Latin America. The annual series culminates with 5,000 riders tackling a 100-mile course at the GFNY World Championship in New York City.

“We are honored to have Santa Fe as the selected city for the GFNY North American event outside of New York,” said Randy Randall, Executive Director TOURISM SANTA FE. “Santa Fe has long been known for being a world-class arts, culture and cuisine city. What is less known, is the amazing venue it is for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. We want the world to know it, and GFNY is the perfect partner to make that happen.”

For more information on visiting Santa Fe, go to www.santafe.org.

ABOUT SANTA FE

Santa Fe is one of the world’s top award-winning and most beloved destinations. “The City Different” is four centuries of history and legend, ancient and modern cultures, a majestic outdoor world of recreation and adventure, vibrant visual and performing arts, expansive culinary delights, revitalizing spas, and uniquely tasteful shopping. Fly direct to Santa Fe from Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. TOURISM Santa Fe, a department of the City Of Santa Fe, promotes the city to leisure and business travelers and operates the LEED Gold Certified Santa Fe Convention Center. For information, access your 

Official Santa Fe Guide

 and visit 

www.santafe.org

.

Joanie Griffin

TOURISM Santa Fe

5052614444

jgriffin@sunny505.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
07:18
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Latest news

20:00
Santa Fe Selected to Host First-Ever Gran Fondo New York North American Event
19:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, MAXR and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:46
Sprott Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
19:39
PURA and USMJ Announces B2B eCommerce For Wholesale Cannabis Industry With Major CRM Backend To Support Big Data Solution
19:33
Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
19:31
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
19:30
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019
19:30
SRS Real Estate Partners Opens Detroit Office with Three New National Net Lease Group Team Members
19:18
Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 5,178,571 Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 20:44:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-27 21:44:16 - 2019-02-27 20:44:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY