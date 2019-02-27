Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2019 – May 2019

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-02-27

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for March 2019 – May 2019:

Auction date Payment date Redemption date Currency Maturity (days) Issue 2019-03-04 2019-03-06 2023-08-16 EUR 1624 LT0000650046 tap 2019-03-12 2019-03-14 2025-11-21 EUR 2444 LT0000670036 tap 2019-03-18 2019-03-20 2022-03-20 EUR 1096 LT0000630063 2019-03-25 2019-03-27 2023-08-16 EUR 1603 LT0000650046 tap 2019-04-01 2019-04-03 2025-11-21 EUR 2424 LT0000670036 tap 2019-04-08 2019-04-10 2022-03-20 EUR 1075 LT0000630063 tap 2019-04-15 2019-04-17 2024-04-17 EUR 1827 LT0000650053 2019-04-23 2019-04-25 2025-11-21 EUR 2402 LT0000670036 tap 2019-04-29 2019-05-02 2022-03-20 EUR 1053 LT0000630063 tap 2019-05-06 2019-05-08 2027-04-26 EUR 2910 LT0000610073 tap 2019-05-13 2019-05-15 2024-04-17 EUR 1799 LT0000650053 tap 2019-05-20 2019-05-22 2025-11-21 EUR 2375 LT0000670036 tap 2019-05-27 2019-05-29 2022-03-20 EUR 1026 LT0000630063 tap

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.

