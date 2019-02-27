Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2019 – May 2019

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-02-27 09:21 CET --
Schedule of Government Securities auctions for March 2019 – May 2019:
Auction date
Payment date
Redemption date
Currency
Maturity (days)
Issue
2019-03-04
2019-03-06
2023-08-16
EUR
1624
LT0000650046 tap
2019-03-12
2019-03-14
2025-11-21
EUR
2444
LT0000670036 tap
2019-03-18
2019-03-20
2022-03-20
EUR
1096
LT0000630063
2019-03-25
2019-03-27
2023-08-16
EUR
1603
LT0000650046 tap
2019-04-01
2019-04-03
2025-11-21
EUR
2424
LT0000670036 tap
2019-04-08
2019-04-10
2022-03-20
EUR
1075
LT0000630063 tap
2019-04-15
2019-04-17
2024-04-17
EUR
1827
LT0000650053
2019-04-23
2019-04-25
2025-11-21
EUR
2402
LT0000670036 tap
2019-04-29
2019-05-02
2022-03-20
EUR
1053
LT0000630063 tap
2019-05-06
2019-05-08
2027-04-26
EUR
2910
LT0000610073 tap
2019-05-13
2019-05-15
2024-04-17
EUR
1799
LT0000650053 tap
2019-05-20
2019-05-22
2025-11-21
EUR
2375
LT0000670036 tap
2019-05-27
2019-05-29
2022-03-20
EUR
1026
LT0000630063 tap
Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.
