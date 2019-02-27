SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. Then on February 11, 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission notified NiSource that it is conducting an investigation related to disclosures made prior to the incident. To obtain additional information, go to:

