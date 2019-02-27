27/02/2019 15:22:36

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WTW) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, Weight Watchers issued a press release announcing Q4 2018 and FY 2018 financial results that fell below expectations, with $330 million in Q4 2018 revenue. Following this news, shares of Weight Watchers were down more than 35% on intraday trading on February 27, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weight-watchers-international-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

EuroInvestor: In Focus
