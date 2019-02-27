Six Effective Substance Use Disorder Programs in Maryland Spotlighted in New Report

Annapolis, MD, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum , a leading addiction nonprofit, is releasing the ‘ Maryland Innovations to Address the Opioid Epidemic: 6 Innovative Solutions that are Transforming Addiction Prevention and Treatment ,’ spotlighting innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

“Maryland knows firsthand how destructive addiction is to families and communities. The Innovation Now initiative recognizes innovators and leaders in Maryland committed to solving the opioid epidemic, leaders who are creating solutions and driving change,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

On February 27, 2019 at the Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis from 12:00-1:30PM Addiction Policy Forum with keynote speaker Steve Schuh, executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center, will honor eleven innovators for their hard work and dedication to saving lives.

Honorees include: Derrick Hunt, Jeff Long and Lisa Parker with the Baltimore City Community Risk Reduction Services (CRRS), Julie Wood Merchant wit Kids Like Us, Marla Oros with Mosaic Fast Track, Chief Allan Graves and Jennifer Corbin with Safe Stations Anne Arundel County, Chief J. Thomas Manger, Assistant Chief Dave Anderson, and Lieutenant Jennifer McNeil with Stop, Triage, Engage, Educate and Rehabilitate (STEER), and Jennifer Tuerke with Voices of Hope.

“As a Maryland resident for over twenty years, I have seen firsthand how the disease of addiction is devastating our community,” says Mark O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Programs and Education for Addiction Policy Forum. “Our Maryland Innovation Now report highlights programs that help our residents impacted by addiction. These programs give us great hope and save lives.”

