SoOum Corp’s (SOUM) Board of Directors Cancels Reverse Stock Split; Announces New Global Sales Division

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoOum Corp (OTCPINK: SOUM), a Physical commodities trading and arbitrage company, announces that after further review and recent developments, the Company’s Board of Directors decided to cancel its intended reverse stock split.

The Board and the Company’s management team continue to meet with various new investors and lending sources can provide less expensive capital. Because of such new financial opportunities, the Board does not believe a reverse stock split would be in the best interest to the Company and its shareholders at this time.

Furthermore, SoOum’s new head of global sales and distribution division will aggressively expand its operations into new lines of business intended to diversify its future revenue stream.

Stay tuned, as informational updates continue as progress transpires.

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp, a publicly held (OTCPINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities International Trading firm, specializes in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities and offers a web-based “International Trading Platform” - www.sooum.com.

