27/02/2019 19:46:10

Sprott Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX:SII) today declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, payable on March 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director, Investor Relations

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

sii.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
07:18
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Latest news

20:00
Santa Fe Selected to Host First-Ever Gran Fondo New York North American Event
19:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, MAXR and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:46
Sprott Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
19:39
PURA and USMJ Announces B2B eCommerce For Wholesale Cannabis Industry With Major CRM Backend To Support Big Data Solution
19:33
Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
19:31
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
19:30
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019
19:30
SRS Real Estate Partners Opens Detroit Office with Three New National Net Lease Group Team Members
19:18
Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 5,178,571 Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 20:44:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-27 21:44:28 - 2019-02-27 20:44:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY