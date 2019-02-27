SRS Real Estate Partners Opens Detroit Office with Three New National Net Lease Group Team Members

Dallas, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to welcome three new team members to their newest office located in Detroit. Michael Carter and Frank Rogers have joined as first vice presidents, with Joseph Simon joining as an associate. As part of SRS’ National Net Lease Group, they specialize in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant investment properties.

The trio are the latest additions to the National Net Lease Group’s explosive rate of growth which saw the addition of 16 team members, three new office locations, and the introduction of Debt & Equity services in 2018. SRS’ National Net Lease Group successfully completed more than 300 sales in 2018, and has more than $1.1 billion in assets currently listed for sale across more than 40 states. The newest team members and their physical presence in a new market for SRS further expands the National Net Lease Group’s reach and broadens their range of knowledge and experience.

Michael Carter joins SRS with seven years of net lease experience, most recently with Fortis Net Lease, a local boutique firm in Detroit, where he served as a senior director. Michael's deep understanding of the net lease industry and constantly growing market knowledge has earned him several opportunities to work with national and regional developers, publicly traded REITs, and private investors. His success is, in large part, thanks to his ability to cultivate strong client relationships and his entrepreneurial drive.

Frank Rogers joins SRS with more than five years of experience, most recently with Fortis Net Lease, a local boutique firm in Detroit, as a senior advisor. Frank was responsible for the management of his clients' real estate portfolios across the nation, for which he advised them on the best course of action for their investments. Since his inception into net lease investment sales, Frank has leveraged his comprehensive expertise of construction, leadership background, and market knowledge to become an emerging leader in the realm of investment real estate.

Joseph Simon joins SRS after spending a year as an investment advisor. Joseph represents both the buyers and sellers of single-tenant and multi-tenant net-leased properties, and in his previous role at a local boutique firm in Detroit, was responsible for underwriting, property evaluation, and market analysis of properties nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Frank, and Joe and look forward to working with them to broaden our market share and exposure to clients in the Midwest and east of the Mississippi,” said Matthew Mousavi, managing principal of the National Net Lease Group.

“Michigan as a whole has rebounded successfully from the great recession and transaction velocity in the state and region provides SRS with tremendous growth opportunities. We will continue to grow the new office with leasing and tenant representation services as well,” said Patrick Luther, managing principal of the National Net Lease Group.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest real estate company in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with more than 20 offices worldwide, SRS’ strong reach and international presence provide the company with unparalleled knowledge both globally and domestically. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, development services, and investment services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction and trust. For more information, please visit www.srsre.com.

SRS’ National Net Lease Group is a unified platform of seasoned net lease professionals located and transacting nationally with all underwriting and marketing efforts strategically located in Southern California. In 2018, the group completed more than 300 sales across more than 40 states. From proactive sales to targeted acquisitions and tailored debt and equity solutions, SRS’ National Net Lease Group offers comprehensive services to net lease owners and investors. Superior speed-to-market, world-class marketing materials, a deep investor database, and unparalleled retail submarket intelligence from the entire SRS platform allow SRS’ National Net Lease Group to deliver the best possible returns. For more information, please visit srsnnlg.com.

