Standard Lithium Files Non-Provisional US & International Patent Applications for Its Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl. Designation: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), announced that the Company has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the Company’s novel process for the recovery of Lithium from brine. Concurrently, an application was also filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) extending Standard Lithium’s entitlement to seek patent protection for this invention in member states to the PCT (which includes all important industrialized markets). Both the U.S. and PCT patent applications claim priority out of the Company’s previously filed U.S. provisional application.

The U.S. and PCT patent applications cover technology the Company and its Scientific Advisory Team have developed. As previously reported, a lithium extraction Mini-Pilot Plant utilizing the Company’s proprietary process has demonstrated that lithium can be selectively extracted from raw brine (i.e. with no pre-treatment other than pH adjustment); can be converted into a concentrated and substantially purified (compared to the feed brine) lithium chloride solution; that the lithium-loaded sorbent material can be continuously regenerated and recycled to the extraction stage; and that overall lithium extraction efficiencies of over 90% can be achieved.

The PCT is an international patent law treaty, which provides a unified procedure for fixing a window to preserve the Company’s right to elect national or regional patent treatment in each of the PCT member states. There are currently 152 member countries adhering to the PCT; thus, enabling near-global patent coverage through successful patent prosecution, including in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Brazil, Russia, India, and the countries subscribing to the European Patent Office.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US based lithium bearing brine resources. The company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage; resource, political & geographic, regulatory & permitting, and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes. The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilising the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq International Designation: STLHF; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com .

