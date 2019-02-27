27/02/2019 12:30:00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference.  The details of the conferences are as follows:

39th Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference

Monday, March 11 at 4:50 pm ET

The Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 19 at 2:45 pm ET

The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

The Company’s presentations will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations

United States:

Solebury Trout

Marcy Nanus

+1 646-378-2927

mnanus@soleburytrout.com

Europe:

First House

Geir Arne Drangeid

+47 913 10 458

strongbridgebio@firsthouse.no

USA

900 Northbrook Drive

Suite 200

Trevose, PA 19053

Tel. +1 610-254-9200

Fax. +1 215-355-7389

Strongbridge Biopharma logo

Related content
26 Feb - 
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Fourth Quarter and F..
22 Feb - 
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Annual General Mee..
19 Feb - 
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Fourth Quarter and Y..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:30 SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
26 Feb SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
22 Feb SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
19 Feb SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 26, 2019
19 Dec SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Closing of Transaction with Novo Nordisk to Transfer the Rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin) in the United States and Canada
27 Nov DDS
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dillard's, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Strongbridge Biopharma, Myriad Genetics, and Beazer Homes — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
20 Nov SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Presentation of New Data Comparing the In Vitro Effects of Levoketoconazole, the Active Ingredient in RECORLEV™, and Ketoconazole on Human Cortisol Production
05 Nov SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference
31 Oct SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
31 Oct SBBP
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Enters into Agreement for Novo Nordisk to Acquire the U.S. and Canadian Rights to MACRILEN™ (macimorelin)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Forms Irish Subsidiary to Facilitate International Development of Clinical Pipeline
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Related stock quotes

Strongbridge Biopharma P.. 4.890 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

12:40
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Vonage, Ctrip.com International, CNH Industrial N.V, Sina, Washington Prime Group, and Team — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:35
New Research Coverage Highlights McDonald's, CVS Health, Valvoline, Proofpoint, Canadian Pacific Railway, and BBX Capital — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
12:30
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
12:30
Watsco to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 5, 2019
12:30
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
12:30
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
12:30
Front Yard Residential Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
12:29
Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 13:00:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-27 14:00:56 - 2019-02-27 13:00:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY