Teligent, Inc. to Present at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Friday March 1, 2019

BUENA, N.J., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference March 1, 2019. The Conference is taking place February 27th-March 1st, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York.

Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Friday March 1st at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc. Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com .

Contact: Damian Finio Teligent, Inc. (856) 336-9117 www.teligent.com