Trading halt in Exchange Traded Funds issued by SpotR (23/19)

The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following exchange traded funds issued by SpotR.

ISIN Short name LU0561878983 SPOTR OMXS30 LU0561879106 SPOTRBULL OMXS30 LU0561879361 SPOTRBEAR OMXS30

Please note that the order books will be flushed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB