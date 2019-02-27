Trilogy International Partners Inc. Completes First Closing Related to US$100 Million Bolivia Tower Sale and Leaseback Transaction

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilogy International Partners Inc. (“TIP Inc.”) (TSX: TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that its Bolivian subsidiary, NuevaTel, completed the initial closing related to the previously announced agreement to sell approximately 600 of NuevaTel’s towers to a Bolivian subsidiary of Phoenix Tower International for cash proceeds of approximately US$100 million.

The initial closing included 400 towers and resulted in tower sale cash consideration of US$65 million. Subsequent closings are expected to be completed over the remainder of the year.

It is expected that NuevaTel’s operating expenses will increase by approximately US$8 million on an annual run rate basis, once all anticipated closings have occurred.

TIP Inc. expects that total proceeds will be impacted by capital gains taxes and based on the Bolivian statutory tax rate of 25%.

Use of proceeds are currently being evaluated by TIP Inc. and are expected to provide funding for reinvestment in capital expenditures and spectrum renewal costs, as well as general corporate purposes.

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX: TRL) is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC (“Trilogy LLC” or “Trilogy”), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless and fixed broadband communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

About Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information and statements This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 of the United States of America. Forward-looking information and forward–looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closings of the tower sale; the timing thereof and the expected proceeds therefrom; use of proceeds; satisfaction of closing conditions; the anticipated impact of the tower sale on NuevaTel’s operating expenses; and TIP Inc.’s estimate of capital gains taxes. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “estimates”, “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “an opportunity exists”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “strategy”, “intends”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, estimates, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking information and statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information and statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information and statements contained herein are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These opinions, estimates and assumptions include but are not limited to: that the conditions to the various closings of the tower sales will be satisfied; general economic and industry growth rates; currency exchange rates and interest rates; product pricing levels and competitive intensity; income tax; subscriber growth; pricing, usage, and churn rates; changes in government regulation; technology deployment; availability of devices; timing of new product launches; content and equipment costs; vendor and supplier performance; the integration of acquisitions; industry structure and stability; and data based on good faith estimates that are derived from management’s knowledge of the industry and other independent sources. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information and statements, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which may be unknown, relating to TIP Inc.’s business could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Among such risks and uncertainties are those that relate to the conditions to completion of the remaining closings of the transaction not being satisfied; that an event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction will occur; receipt of required regulatory approvals; Trilogy LLC’s and TIP Inc.’s history of losses; TIP Inc.’s and Trilogy LLC’s status as holding companies; TIP Inc.’s significant level of indebtedness and the refinancing, default and other risks, as well as limits, restrictive covenants and restrictions resulting therefrom; TIP Inc.’s or Trilogy LLC’s ability to incur additional debt despite their indebtedness levels; TIP Inc.’s or Trilogy LLC’s ability to refinance their indebtedness; the risk that TIP Inc.’s or Trilogy LLC’s credit ratings could be downgraded; TIP Inc. having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; risks associated with any potential acquisition, investment or merger; the significant political, social, economic and legal risks of operating in Bolivia; TIP Inc.’s operations being in markets with substantial tax risks and inadequate protection of shareholder rights; the need for spectrum access; the regulated nature of the industry in which TIP Inc. participates; the use of “conflict minerals” and the effect thereof on availability of certain products, including handsets; anti-corruption compliance; intense competition; lack of control over network termination, roaming and international long distance revenues; rapid technological change and associated costs; reliance on equipment suppliers; subscriber “churn” risks, including those associated with prepaid accounts; the need to maintain distributor relationships; TIP Inc.’s future growth being dependent on innovation and development of new products; security threats and other material disruptions to TIP Inc.’s wireless networks; the ability of TIP Inc. to protect subscriber information and cybersecurity risks generally; health risks associated with handsets; litigation, including class actions and regulatory matters; fraud, including device financing, customer credit card, subscription and dealer fraud; reliance on limited management resources; risks associated with the minority shareholders of TIP Inc.’s subsidiaries; general economic risks; natural disasters including earthquakes; foreign exchange and interest rate changes; currency controls; interest rate risk; TIP Inc.’s ability to utilize carried forward tax losses; risks that TIP Inc. may not pay dividends; tax related risks; TIP Inc.’s dependence on Trilogy LLC to pay taxes and other expenses; Trilogy LLC may be required to make distributions to TIP Inc. and the other owners of Trilogy LLC; differing interests among TIP Inc.’s and Trilogy LLC’s equity owners in certain circumstances; an increase in costs and demands on management resources when TIP Inc. ceases to qualify as an “emerging growth company” under the U.S. Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012; additional expenses if TIP Inc. loses its foreign private issuer status under U.S. federal securities laws; volatility of TIP Inc.’s common shares price; dilution of TIP Inc.’s common shares; market coverage; TIP Inc.’s internal controls over financial reporting; new laws and regulations; and risks as a publicly traded company, including, but not limited to, compliance and costs associated with the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (to the extent applicable).

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and statements herein, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information herein. Please see our continuous disclosure filings available under TIP Inc.’s profile at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein represent our expectations as of the date hereof or the date indicated. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ann Saxton

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

+1 (425) 458-5900

ann.saxton@trilogy-international.com