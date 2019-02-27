27/02/2019 16:59:33

Univest Financial Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend

SOUDERTON, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today declared a $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2019. 

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.0 billion in assets and $3.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

This press release of Univest Financial Corporation and the reports Univest Financial Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest Financial Corporation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest Financial Corporation future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest Financial Corporation is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest Financial Corporation financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest Financial Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CONTACT:    

Roger Deacon

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Chief Financial Officer

215-721-2455, DeaconR@univest.net

Univest Corporation

Del

