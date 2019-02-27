27/02/2019 12:30:00

Watsco to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 5, 2019

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced today that Barry Logan, Senior Vice President, is scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan’s Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference being held at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at https://www.watsco.com.

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 571 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. There are approximately 91 million central air conditioning and heating systems installed in the United States that have been in service more than 10 years. Older systems often operate below today’s government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at https://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan

Senior Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

Watsco Logo.JPG

WSO
Watsco to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 5, 2019
Watsco Inc 143.55 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

