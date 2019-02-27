27/02/2019 19:31:49

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

February 27, 2019

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR175 million (c. US$200 million) share repurchase program for the period February 21, 2019 through February 27, 2019.

The repurchases were made under the EUR175 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from February 14, 2019. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period February 14, 2019 through February 27, 2019 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Center of the Company's website.

Share Repurchase Program

 

 

   

 

 

Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:

 

   

 

 

Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 175,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 18,759,828
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   1,132,781
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 16.56
Start Date     February 14, 2019
End Date     2019
Percentage of program completed as at February 27, 2019 10.72%
       

Overview of details of last 5 trading days:

  
       

Trade Date

Quantity Repurchased

Average Purchase Price

Settlement Amount

February 21, 2019 110,000 EUR 16.90 EUR 1,858,458
February 22, 2019 110,000 EUR 16.70 EUR 1,837,413
February 25, 2019 131,317 EUR 16.65 EUR 2,186,200
February 26, 2019 116,500 EUR 16.67 EUR 1,942,327
February 27, 2019 116,457 EUR 16.64 EUR 1,937,269

Total

1

  584,274

EUR 16.71

EUR 9,761,668

       

1

All shares bought on Euronext Amsterdam

    

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 14, 2019, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore Group ("the Company").

SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, over the full product lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems delivered to date, with multiple units currently in operation and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry.

As of December 31, 2018, Group companies employ approximately 4,350 people worldwide, including circa 650 contractors, which are spread over offices in key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels. Group Companies employ a further 400 people, working for the joint ventures with two construction yards. For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, February 27, 2019

Financial Calendar

Date

Year

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 10 2019
Trading Update 1Q 2019 - Press Release May 16 2019
Half-Year 2019 Earnings - Press Release August 8 2019
Trading Update 3Q 2019 - Press Release November 14 2019
Full year 2019 Full Year Earnings February 13 2020
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 8 2020

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Director Corporate Finance and IR

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Group Communications Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com 
Website:

www.sbmoffshore.com

   

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.  Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment

Related content
18:25 - 
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders announcement
20 Feb - 
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
14 Feb - 
SBM Offshore proposes re-appointments Management Board ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:31 E:SBMO
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
18:25 E:SBMO
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders announcement
20 Feb E:SBMO
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
14 Feb E:SBMO
SBM Offshore proposes re-appointments Management Board and Supervisory Board
14 Feb E:SBMO
SBM Offshore announces share repurchase
14 Feb E:SBMO
SBM OFFSHORE 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS
18 Dec E:SBMO
Brazilian Fifth Chamber Approved Agreement between Brazilian Prosecutor and SBM Offshore
15 Nov E:SBMO
SBM Offshore Third Quarter Trading Update
10 Sep E:SBMO
SBM Offshore Reaches Final Settlement of its Yme Insurance Claim
10 Sep E:SBMO
SBM Offshore Reaches Final Settlement of its Yme Insurance Claim

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
4
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
5
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities

Related stock quotes

SBM Offshore 16.68 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:00
Santa Fe Selected to Host First-Ever Gran Fondo New York North American Event
19:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, MAXR and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:46
Sprott Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
19:39
PURA and USMJ Announces B2B eCommerce For Wholesale Cannabis Industry With Major CRM Backend To Support Big Data Solution
19:33
Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
19:31
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
19:30
Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in 31st Annual Roth OC Growth Conference on March 17-19, 2019
19:30
SRS Real Estate Partners Opens Detroit Office with Three New National Net Lease Group Team Members
19:18
Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 5,178,571 Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 20:44:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-27 21:44:02 - 2019-02-27 20:44:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY