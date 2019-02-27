27/02/2019 02:53:59

Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTC:WLDFF) (the “Company”) is thrilled to announce that Wildflower products were selected for inclusion in the 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Hollywood Swag Bags, in partnership with Redfund Capital Corps and Karen Lee, founder of Kaleidoscope Health and Ripped Femme.

Wildflower CBD+ Cool Sticks and Healing Sticks were included in fifty-five gift bags given to nominees, presenters, and actors staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles for the 2019 Oscars. Some of the high-profile recipients include Michael B Jordan, Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Barbara Streisand, Tina Fey, Samuel L Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands says, “We are grateful to introduce one of our top-sellers to A-listers attending this prestigious award show. The popularity of our products have grown rapidly and organically because people quickly realize its effectiveness, as soon as it’s in their hands. The Oscars weekend provides great exposure to mainstream audiences and positions Wildflower alongside this highly-publicized event.” 

The Cool Stick and Healing Stick are part of Wildflower’s CBD+ Wellness line that harnesses the synergistic benefits of hemp-derived CBD and other all natural plant-based ingredients.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a public company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based wellness and health products.

All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

